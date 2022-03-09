Element is a Forex arrow indicator that implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature. Follows the market trend with good reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. Thus, all intersection points will be optimal points at which the movement changes taking into account the indicator period. It catches the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows. Displays signals simply and clearly!





Crossover points can be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on short periods and for long-term trading. But we must not forget that the approach must be complex, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market. Waited for the arrow to appear in the right direction - opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account internal filters.