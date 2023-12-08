FX Zone Custom Time Ranges MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Introducing the Ultimate Custom Time Range Indicator: Unlock Precision in Your Trading Strategies!
Versatile Applications: Ideal for kill zones, trading sessions, and time macro analysis, silver bullet timings.
You can have as many time ranges as you need to help identify the highest to lowest range within the specified start to end broker time.
Note: most brokers operate in GMT +3 - so please convert and use your own broker time.