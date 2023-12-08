FX Zone Custom Time Ranges MT5

Introducing the Ultimate Custom Time Range Indicator: Unlock Precision in Your Trading Strategies!

Versatile Applications: Ideal for kill zones, trading sessions, and time macro analysis, silver bullet timings.

You can have as many time ranges as you need to help identify the highest to lowest range within the specified start to end broker time.

Note: most brokers operate in GMT +3 - so please convert and use your own broker time. 


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Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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