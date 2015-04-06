Instant Navigator

Rent 1 month only 10$ a whole year only 25$, EA made to instantly navigate through 14 instruments/8 timeframes with shortkeys and arrows and display account information right on the chart and many more features like displaying principal labels in your own language!!

- Up and Down key: navigate super fast through up to 14 instruments

- Left and Right key: navigate super fast through all timeframes 

- 1 to 9 keyboard numbers: go directly to timeframe M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1

- type E : cycle instantly between Euro denominated pairs in your list

- type U : cycle instantly USD/CAD USD/JPY USD/CHF instruments in your list

- type A,B,C,E,G,L,N,U,W,X to instantly cycle between instruments starting with those letters in your list

- hit >>> button to start a countdown to next instrument automatic change, hit once for 150 seconds countdown, twice for 50 sec, three for 20 , 4 times for 10 seconds, hit another time to stop automatic chart change

- type H to instantly draw a selected horizontal line ready to place where you want it

- type T to instantly draw a selected trend line ready for adjustment

- hit "t" to display active trades on the current instrument

- hit "T" to display all active trades

- hit "X" to close a position

- hit "+" to display scoring board

- hit "-" to close scoring board

- hit the Buy, Sell, Buylimit, Selllimit, Buystop or Sellstop to instantly open a position with predefined parameters

It provides a multi instrument scoring point for timeframes from M1 to W1 with color codes (you have to open a tab for each instrument to get the score points) and a display of current positions with an X to close them. It also displays equity, floating profit and floating profit for current instrument plus current lot position substracting sell orders to buy orders.

Also displays Time with a paramater to adjust to your local time or other time if you wish and have a One click trading function for Buy, Sell, Buy limit, Sell limit, Buy Stop and Sell Stop for the parameters you insert it.

It also Automatically draws trend lines for support and resistance, horizontal lines for high of day/week, fibonacci and draws rectangle for possible zones of overbought and oversold.

It also has a Button to automatically cycle through the maximum of 14 intruments you choose to with countdown of 150, 50, 20 or 10 seconds allowing you to visualize all those instruments with a fresh mind looking for that best trade while doing other things having a quick laid back look when it changes.

Highly customizable you can choose to display or not those objects and set color for chart background, display background, text color, score colors, selection color. You don't need the Terminal anymore as trades can be closed directly on the chart and information is also clearly displayed saving you space for your charts and to have a clear mind.

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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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