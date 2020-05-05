Drag and Drop Stop Loss

Order management can become difficult, especially when many orders are open at the same time, long and short.

With the standard tools from Metatrader, only one order can be changed at the time.

In case you want to change the stop loss level or the take profit level of all your open orders this tool is for you.

This tool allows to change easily the Stop loss level of ALL the open orders with a simple "Drag and Drop" on the chart.

All the orders with the same chart symbol will be modified.

Add this script in the scripts folder and the tool is ready to use.