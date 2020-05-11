Dear Trader, this is one of the most powerful signals you will find in the market place. I worked many months to improve the accuracy. Check for yourself with the demo version. Parameters are set for EURUSD. I can assist you to configure it for any other symbol or TF. It can be configured to generate more of less in-trend or contra-trend signals.

Extreme Swing Indicator is a no-nonsense, no delay, no repaint indicator !

It selects buy/sell entry signals based on a number of swing calculations and configuration in the parameters.

Two Zig Zag signals are tracked, by default the Zig Zag 50 and the Zig Zag 12, but this can be changed in the parameters.

For both Zig Zag a number of calculations are execute.

The swing config can be entered in the parameters :

- The moving average used to identify the price reversal, (by default 10 for the 1 min chart)

- Minimum swing size in points

- Minimum swing factor (this is the long and short swing value divided by each other)

- Minimum Skewness/Kurtosis (or steepness) of the swing. With this calculation the indicator can select the "leptocurtic" reversals.

- Minimum "Multi" gives a lot of possibilities to generate the most interesting signals.

The intrend Multi is by default 50 and is reduced with the force of the trend. The factor of this force can be changed in the parameters.

Depending on the parameters for each specific intrument the inicator gives exact signals at the spot price, no delay, no repaint.

Higher parameter values gives less signals but more precise !

There is a demo version of this indicator available to use in Strategy tester.

The indicator will only display future signals as soon as it is attached to the chart. This is due to the complex calculations.

To configure the parameters use strategy tester.

You will immediately notice the use and the effectiveness of this indicator, watch the video (EURUSD-ECN forex pair).

Thanks for sharing, if you are happy please leave a positive review and a comment

Don't hesitate to contact me for support, issues or in case you are not happy.

IMPORTANT : Some calculations are based on the default Zig Zag indicator, which should be present in the root indicators folder.