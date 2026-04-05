Multi MA Band Signal Indicator is a no-nonsense, no delay, no repaint indicator !

Moving Average bands together with a RSI filter is a 'simple', but very powerful and reliable signal.

Five "moving average bands" generate the signals. By default : MA25, 50, 100, 200 and 400. This can be changed in the parameters as well as the MA mode and the MA band deviation.

The signal indicates the number of moving average bands that are crossed.

The higher the value the stronger the signal. Two signal levels can be configured : In-trend signal level and contra-trend signal level. The trend MA period and mode can be configured in the parameters.

In-trend signals are strong, but the signal value is lower because the slower MA's are not crossed in this case.

In the parameter you can select to draw the 5 moving averages.

On top of this there is a RSI filter to improve the quality of the signals if you like.





The indicator works on any instrument or any timeframe.