Ichimoku FX





Welcome to the Ichimoku Trading Robot.

The EA is working on all Time frames from 1m to 1Day.

the ea has many different settings but please trade carefully.

I would reccomend small tp settings and Martingale settings. But it all depends on your investment, Leverage and Broker.

SL

TP

Trailing

Martingale option

default settings are already profitable

Trade carefully and responsibly.

I wish every single one of you the maximum success.