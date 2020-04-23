Ichimoku FX
- Experts
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Steve ZoegerHello to my Fx friends. Forex is so diverse that you can't really single out any particular indicator or strategy. The ever-changing market and the ever-changing economic conditions around the world mean that there are many different ways to trade, so I have developed many different robots. These
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Welcome to the Ichimoku Trading Robot.
The EA is working on all Time frames from 1m to 1Day.
the ea has many different settings but please trade carefully.
I would reccomend small tp settings and Martingale settings. But it all depends on your investment, Leverage and Broker.
- SL
- TP
- Trailing
- Martingale option
- default settings are already profitable
Trade carefully and responsibly.
I wish every single one of you the maximum success.
Thank you and happy trading everyone.
Nice bot, just is necessary to modify the martingale settings in order to get out quickly. As follow: - Martingale profit: 8 - Lot Multiplier: 1.6 Thanks Steve for excelent bot -