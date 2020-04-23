Ichimoku FX

5
Ichimoku Forex Robot


Welcome to the Ichimoku Trading Robot.

The  EA is working on all Time frames from 1m to 1Day.

the ea has many different settings but please trade carefully.

I would reccomend small tp settings and Martingale settings. But it all depends on your investment, Leverage and Broker.

  • SL
  • TP
  • Trailing
  • Martingale option
  • default settings are already profitable 

Trade carefully and responsibly.

I wish every single one of you the maximum success.



Thank you and happy trading everyone.





Reviews 1
VIVO2020
299
VIVO2020 2020.06.26 15:07 
 

Nice bot, just is necessary to modify the martingale settings in order to get out quickly. As follow: - Martingale profit: 8 - Lot Multiplier: 1.6 Thanks Steve for excelent bot -

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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Steve Zoeger
Experts
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Experts
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Steve Zoeger
Experts
This is an fully automated Forex EA  Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency Pairs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. Be aware that using a different Broker can result in different results . I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
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VIVO2020
299
VIVO2020 2020.06.26 15:07 
 

Nice bot, just is necessary to modify the martingale settings in order to get out quickly. As follow: - Martingale profit: 8 - Lot Multiplier: 1.6 Thanks Steve for excelent bot -

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