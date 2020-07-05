SetDatePricesScale
- Indicators
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Yun Jiang Su普通的交易者。
- Version: 1.0
Machine translation of the following:
This indicator is used to close or open the price and time scales.Select true to display scale and false to close scale.After the price scale is closed and then opened, it may show that it is not at all. But it can be solved by switching time cycle.This indicator has two tags, D and P, which can be opened or closed in real time by clicking.The related parameters can be modified by user, such as the name, position and coordinates of the label.
It has the problem of interfering with another indicator - if it is optimized to do the same thing as the F11 MetaTrader with a button, I think it will be of good quality -for example, it interferes with the time scale indicator, which is a product of another person.thanks for sharing.