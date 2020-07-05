SetDatePricesScale

4

Machine translation of the following:

This indicator is used to close or open the price and time scales.Select true to display scale and false to close scale.After the price scale is closed and then opened, it may show that it is not at all. But it can be solved by switching time cycle.This indicator has two tags, D and P, which can be opened or closed in real time by clicking.The related parameters can be modified by user, such as the name, position and coordinates of the label.

Reviews 1
abedrahmani
78
abedrahmani 2022.03.21 19:30 
 

It has the problem of interfering with another indicator - if it is optimized to do the same thing as the F11 MetaTrader with a button, I think it will be of good quality -for example, it interferes with the time scale indicator, which is a product of another person.thanks for sharing.

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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MouseSynchronization
Yun Jiang Su
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Indicators
指标功能：完成十字光标跟随，多个窗口鼠标位置的同步显示。 功能 开启 ：点击"H"标签，标签变成"S"，开启十字光标，通过鼠标点击，完成第二个以上窗口的位置同步。                   可以大周期同步小周期 (注意：在大周期同步小周期时，要注意小周期中的数据是否足够多） ，                    也可以小周期同步大周期。 功能关闭：点击 "S"标签，会变成"H"。或者通过键盘的"ESC"键，关闭。 指标可以多个窗口加载，也可以单窗口加载。 参数设置： LabWindow:标签显示的窗口 LabConer :标签显示的角落位置 LabX  :标签位置横坐标 LabY :标签位置竖坐标 LabShowBackup :标签背景显示于背景 LabFontName :标签的字体名称 LabFontSize  :标签的字体大小
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abedrahmani
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abedrahmani 2022.03.21 19:30 
 

It has the problem of interfering with another indicator - if it is optimized to do the same thing as the F11 MetaTrader with a button, I think it will be of good quality -for example, it interferes with the time scale indicator, which is a product of another person.thanks for sharing.

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