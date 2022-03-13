Range Market EA

The Golden Tiger Scalper is a fully automatic advanced trading expert advisor with loss recovery trades using on short term pull back on over bought/ over sold conditions based on various indicators. Trades on Gold (XAUUSD) is one of the most liquid and popular trading instruments in the world. The algorithm is works on Range market condition. The algorithm includes a filter to avoid loss in trend markets condition, it analyzes the depth of market, and makes a decision about entering the trade based on the analyzer's filter data. This allows the Expert Advisor to achieve a large number of profitable trades. The algorithm does not use dangerous methods of money management, such as martingale, grid or hedge. Absolutely all trades are protected by stop loss. It is a safe long-term Expert Advisor, aimed at professional users and serious investors. Loss recovered with only 2 additional trades in trade direction

Designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD)on 1M or 5M time frame.



Easy to install, just attach to a chart on MT4 with default settings.

Best works on 5 Minutes time frame. Huge profit are seen on 1 Minutes time frame with much trades.

Working pairs XAUUSD (GOLD)

Recommended account type – any account type

Leverage - any leverage

Working Timeframe: 1M and M5

Minimum deposit: $500-$1000

VPS is recommended

Features: Not a martingale, arbitrage, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are use

Hard stop loss and take profit for each position

Hiden tight Stop loss and Take profit

Spread and slippage control

Smart risk control module

Potential risks!



All the test show just a potential performance of EA

Real life trading results can vary from one broker to another

Real time trading results can vary upon setting and trade lots size

SETTINGS

SL_PIPS =400 (stop loss in pips)

TP_PIPS= 500 (take profit in pips)

Trailing_Stop_pips =80 (Trailing starts in pips. This setting depends upon the brokers minimum allowed Stoploss)

Trailing_ Step_pips =11 (distance from the price when activating a trailing stop.)

Trailng_Above_pips=20 (Trailing activated only when price move in favor above this distance)

Recovery_Trade1=True( When trade goes in opposite direction take second trade to recovery the loss with higher volume.

Recovery_Trade1_Percent=150 (Recovery trade with 1.5 times the first trade)

Recovery_Trade1_Gap=150 (Distance in pips from first trade )

Recovery_Trade2=True( When trade goes in opposite direction take Third trade to recovery the loss with higher volume.

Recovery_Trade2_Percent=150 (Recovery trade with 1.5 times the firs trade)

Recovery_Trade2_Gap=150 (Distance in pips from the second trade)

TotalOpen_Profit=500 (Trades close in profit of 500 points when there are more than one open trades)

Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.

TOD_From_Hour, T OD_From_Min - time of day in hour and minutes for opening the first order by the EA.

- time of day in hour and minutes for opening the first order by the EA. TOD_From_Hour, TOD_From_Min - time of day in hour and minutes for Stopping of EA after closing last order.





Trade Size-0.1 maximum lot.(Minimum lost size for 1000 USD Balance in account)

Maximum slippage=3 - the maximum slippage allowed for the adviser.















































