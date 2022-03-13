Range Market EA

The Golden Tiger Scalper is a fully automatic advanced trading expert advisor with  loss recovery trades  using on short term pull back on over bought/ over sold  conditions based on various indicators. Trades on Gold (XAUUSD) is one of the most liquid and popular trading instruments in the world. The algorithm is works on Range market condition. The  algorithm includes a filter to avoid loss in trend markets condition, it analyzes the depth of market, and makes a decision about entering the trade based on the analyzer's filter data. This allows the Expert Advisor to achieve a large number of profitable trades. The algorithm does not use dangerous methods of money management, such as martingale, grid or hedge. Absolutely all trades are protected by stop loss. It is a safe long-term Expert Advisor, aimed at professional users and serious investors. Loss recovered with only 2 additional trades in trade direction

Designed specifically for trading  Gold (XAUUSD)on 1M or 5M time frame.

Easy to install, just attach to a chart on MT4 with default settings.

Best works on 5 Minutes time frame. Huge profit are seen on 1 Minutes time frame with much trades. 

  • Working pairs XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Recommended account type – any account type
  • Leverage - any leverage 
  • Working Timeframe: 1M  and M5
  • Minimum deposit: $500-$1000
  • VPS is recommended 

Features:

  • Not a martingale, arbitrage, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are use
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position 
  • Hiden tight Stop loss and Take profit
  • Spread and slippage control 
  • Smart risk control module

Potential risks!

  • All the test show just a potential performance of EA
  • Real life trading results can vary from one broker to another
  • Real time  trading results can vary upon setting and trade lots size

SETTINGS

  • SL_PIPS =400 (stop loss in pips)
  • TP_PIPS= 500 (take profit in pips)
  • Trailing_Stop_pips =80 (Trailing starts in pips. This setting depends upon the brokers minimum allowed Stoploss)
  • Trailing_ Step_pips =11 (distance from the price when activating a trailing stop.)
  • Trailng_Above_pips=20 (Trailing activated only when price move in favor above this distance)
  • Recovery_Trade1=True( When trade goes in opposite direction take second trade to recovery the loss with higher volume.
  • Recovery_Trade1_Percent=150 (Recovery trade with 1.5 times the first trade)
  • Recovery_Trade1_Gap=150 (Distance in pips from first trade )
  • Recovery_Trade2=True( When trade goes in opposite direction take Third trade to recovery the loss with higher volume.
  • Recovery_Trade2_Percent=150 (Recovery trade with 1.5 times the firs trade)
  • Recovery_Trade2_Gap=150 (Distance in pips from the second trade)
  • TotalOpen_Profit=500 (Trades close in profit of 500 points when there are more than one open trades)
  • Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.
  • TOD_From_Hour, TOD_From_Min - time of day in hour and minutes for opening the first order by the EA.
  • TOD_From_Hour, TOD_From_Min - time of day in hour and minutes for Stopping of EA after closing last order.

  • Trade Size-0.1 maximum lot.(Minimum lost size for 1000 USD Balance in account)
  • Maximum slippage=3 - the maximum slippage allowed for the adviser.













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Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Kanaka Expert MT4
Jagdish Vasave -
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The Kanaka Expert is   a fully automatic scalping trading expert advisor with  Multiple Money Management techniques  It is specially designed for trading only for   Gold (XAUUSD) at 5 Minute chart.   This   Expert Advisor achieves a large number of profitable trades. Absolutely all trades are protected by stop loss. It is a safe long-term Expert Advisor, aimed at professional users and serious investors. Constant profit for every month. Designed specifically for trading  Gold (XAUUSD)on   5M tim
Easy Scapler
Jagdish Vasave -
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Easy Scalper is fully automatic advanced trading expert advisor that uses new technical indicators to analyze past data. Easy Scalper  EA Trades on Gold (XAUUSD) which is one of the most liquid and popular trading instruments in the world. The algorithm is works on any market condition, EA can control the Risk: Reward ratio (1:3)  that can maximize  returns  while minimizing drawdowns.  Easy Scalper  EA   uses three types of Money Management that user can use any one. EA uses fixed stop loss and
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