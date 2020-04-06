Account Balance Trend indicator
- Indicators
- Ge Senlin
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
1. This indicator is used to automatically draw a curve and a histogram of the profit amount of the trading order that has been closed in the current account and the account balance after the position,and the three data of the transaction volume, which is applicable to all cycles of the chart.2. The three data can be exported into CSV files by date, which is convenient for data analysis of third-party software. 3. The indicator contains an external parameter which refers to the statistical start time.