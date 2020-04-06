Account Balance Trend indicator

Risk controller Ge Senlin Utilities

In foreign exchange trading, the most important investment principle is to ensure the safety of the principal, and risk prevention and control is the primary operation concept. How to manage the account funds is to control the position size and the profit and loss of the order, this EA is designed based on this idea. It can directly manage the risk control of the trading account and realize two functions. One is to close the position according to the profit and loss ratio, and the other is to au