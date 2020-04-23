Two-way Fibonacci trading system。This EA software is an EA trading system based on two-way FIBO line as an entry signal, plus fixed stop-loss and stop-loss for risk control. Safe and controllable. Every trade must have a stop loss and take profit.Main functions: 1. Trading volume: can adopt fixed and automatic adjustment of trading volume. Automatically adjust the trading lot size to open a position at the rate of 1 lot per 10,000 USD margin Fixed lot, can be set externally. 2. Take profit and stop loss can be set externally by users according to their needs. 3. Alarm notification can be made after placing an order: there are three ways to be independent. They are sound, message box, SMS notification, and when the software is loaded, it can be turned on or off according to user needs. For SMS notification method, please refer to MQL5 community SMS notification related materials.Trading principle, using the two-way fibonacci line indicator we introduced earlier, as a basis to enter the market when turning, and then follow the trend tracking transaction. After placing an order, carry out risk control. This EA can be applied to any currency pair.



