I Ching 64 hexagrams prediction indicator

Zhouyi Yijing 64 hexagram hexagram change indicator

1. Hexagram indicator description:
(1) This 64 hexagram hexagram change indicator is based on the Yin-Yang transformation thought of the "Book of Changes" philosophy in ancient Chinese culture, integrating the results of the long and short game of each candle K-line period of the financial trading K-line chart, using China's oldest prediction coding method, in the form of the 64 hexagrams of the Book of Changes, combining the Yin-Yang of each line of the hexagram with the Yin-Yang of the candle K-line chart, and drawing it in real time on the upper and lower parts of each K-line chart of the trading chart to indicate the future trend of the K-line.
(2) The indicator only displays the hexagram name, hexagram and the predictive meaning of the current candle K-line on the upper left side of the window. The hexagram indicator of the non-current K-line is marked with the corresponding hexagram name above and below each candle of the K-line.
(3) The great innovative significance of this indicator: It breaks through the traditional combination prediction of three or two K-lines, and uses the combination of six K-lines to form a hexagram for long and short prediction. Through the changes in the hexagram, traders will definitely get new trading inspiration.
(4) This indicator is suitable for all time frames. The hexagram name and hexagram are automatically updated as the K-line changes.
