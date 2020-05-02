Trading system based on pure candle line

Trading system based on pure candle line.

This software is based on the relationship between the upper and lower candles as an entry signal, plus fixed stop loss for risk control of the Expert Advisor system. Safe and controllable. Only one order transaction is made at a time, and a stop loss must be set, leaving the market two days later.

The main function:1. Trading volume: Both fixed and automatic trading volume adjustment modes can be adopted. Automatically adjust the trading lot size to open a position at the rate of 1 standard lot per 10,000 USD margin. Fixed lot, can be set externally.2. Stop loss can be set externally by the user as needed to match different trading varieties and backtest.3. Trading principle, use pure candle line as the entry indicator, follow the trend to track the entry, after a certain period of time, regardless of profit and loss, you must leave the market, and then follow the next trend tracking. Order volume is strictly controlled in accordance with the proportion of funds for risk control.


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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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