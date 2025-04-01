Yijing Guaxiang Oscillation Mean Indicator

Indicator description of Yijing Guaxiang Oscillation Mean Indicator:

(1) This Yijing Guaxiang change indicator is based on the Yin-Yang transformation thought of the "I Ching" philosophy in ancient Chinese culture, integrating the results of the long-short game in each candlestick K-line period of the financial trading K-line chart, using China's oldest prediction coding method, in the form of the 64 hexagrams of the I Ching, combining the Yin-Yang of each line of the hexagram with the Yin-Yang of the candlestick K-line chart, and drawing it in real time on the upper and lower parts of each K-line chart of the trading chart to indicate the future K-line trend.

(2) The indicator only displays the hexagram name, hexagram and the predictive meaning of the hexagram corresponding to the current candlestick K-line on the upper left side of the main window. The hexagram indicator of non-current K-line is marked with the corresponding hexagram name above and below each candlestick of the K-line.

(3) This indicator also opens a sub-window to draw the changes of the hexagram in the main chart in the form of a hexagram number bar chart and average in the sub-window, which more intuitively marks the changes in the shape of the hexagram corresponding to each candle K-line and predicts the possible future direction.

(3) The great innovative significance of this indicator:

a: Breaking through the traditional three or two K-line combination prediction, it uses a combination of six K-lines to form a hexagram to predict long and short positions. Through the changes in the hexagram, traders will definitely have new trading inspiration.

B: Different from the simple main chart hexagram indicator, the characteristics of this indicator are intuitive and easy for traders to implement alarm reminders or use the signal of this indicator to develop EA trading systems.

(4) This indicator is suitable for all time frames. The hexagram name and hexagram are automatically updated with the changes of the K-line.

(5) To facilitate the use of ordinary traders and AI traders, this indicator provides the following interface: (located in the upper left corner of the sub-window)

Two input parameters: the number of K-lines to draw the hexagram and the period length of the average;

Two output parameters: the number of hexagrams and the number of averages


