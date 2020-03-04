RollerCoaster
- Indicators
- Paul Bratby
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Roller Coaster
Perfect for trading Stocks, Futures, Commodities and Currencies
The Roller Coaster is a Stochastic MACD Cross with Special EMA Points of Control for both Long and Short Trades.
Our algorithm works everything out behind the scenes, keeping your chart clean.
Read more about the inner workings here ==> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734074
With the lease of our indicator, you will have access to:
- Entry Price
- Stop Loss Price
- Trade Management using Stochastic/MACD Cross
- Trailing Stop Positions
- Get in early on a trend or Trade Long and Short as the instrument moves with a range.
Make sure you utilise the maximum potential! Please read this ==> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734076
Check out our product tour here ==>https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpwVilvY5v8
Available to lease on a monthly basis ---------Only on MT4 Marketplace!!
How To Trade (Bootcamp underneath!)
(It's not complicated!)
Step 1: Research!
- Research the different timeframes across the instruments as per https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734076
Step 2: Wait For The Signal
- Check the signal isn't moving into a support/resistance zone
- Set your Entry & Stop prices
Step 3: Track Your Trailing Stop
- Start tracking the trailing stop at the end of each candle and adjust accordingly