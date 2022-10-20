Heiken Ashi Signal Mt4

Heiken Ashi Signal indicator is designed for the Mt4 trading terminal.

The standard Heiken Ashi indicator, which is available in the MT4 terminal, was taken as the basis.

The indicator can be used as a manual, as well as in autotrading by the author's Expert Advisors.

To use the Heiken Ashi Signal indicator in trading Expert Advisors, there are signal buffers for entering the market and opening buy and sell positions.

Features and characteristics of the Heiken Ashi Signal indicator:

Works on any chart period: (M1,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN).

Can be applied to any assets: (currency pairs, metals, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies).

Can be used in the Expert Advisor for its strategies, taking the signals as a basis for entering the market.

It reacts in time to price reversals at the beginning of the trend, and produces signals without lag.

If a signal has appeared, it is already fixed and does not disappear from the chart.

The indicator does not re-draw the signal on adjacent bars and does not shift them up and down on the bar.

You can download a demo version and test the work of the indicator with any settings before you buy.

If you want to work with the indicator on a live chart, you can rent it for now.

Settings of the Heiken Ashi Signal indicator:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Signal Only Chenge Trend = true; (one signal at the beginning of the trend = true, the signals on each bar = false)

Mode Signal = body/shadow; (type of candlesticks for the signals: candlestick body = body, candlestick shadow = shadow)

Trend Bar = 1; (trend analysis on the bar)

Shift = 1; (shift of the signal on the bar)

Index Arow Up = 108; (buying signals symbol code)

Index Arow Dn = 108; (code of sell signals symbol)

Indent Arows = 100; (distance of signals)

Alert Signal Bar = Tick/Current/Close; (sound signals on the bar: every tick, current time period, on bar close)

Alert Message = false; Signal Message on the chart (displaying a window on the chart)

Alert Sound = false; Signal tone (sound alerts for buying and selling)

Alert Email = false; Alert to E-mail (sends signals to e-mail)

Alert Mobile = false; Alert to phone (push notification)

Alert Sound File Up = "alert.wav"; (name of the sound file for purchases)

Alert Sound File Dn = "alert2.wav"; (the name of the sound file for sales)

Example of call of the indicator as a resource for signals in Expert Advisors:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#resource "\\\Indicators\\\Heiken Ashi Signal.ex4"

//---

enum enuma

{

sh, // Shadow

bd // Body

};

//---

input string Seting_Indicator = "--- Seting Indicator ---"; //

extern bool SigOnlyChengeTr1 = true; // Signal Only Chenge Trend

extern enuma VarSig = bd; // Mode Signal

input uint shift = 1; // Signal shift on bar

//--

double upInd=iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,"::Indicators\\\Heiken Ashi Signal",SigOnlyChengeTr1,VarSig,4,shift);

double dnInd=iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,"::Indicators\\\Heiken Ashi Signal",SigOnlyChengeTr1,VarSig,5,shift);

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Recommendations on using the indicator in practice and in trading:

Heiken Ashi Signal indicator can be used for trading on binary options and in scalping on minute trading periods.

