With the purchase of the Auto-Harmonic Pattern Recognition Trading Software for MT4, you will have access to:

The Auto Harmonic Pattern recognition software is designed to take the heavy lifting out of a traders Harmonic trading strategy. The Software automatically Identifies and Projects Harmonic Pattern Completion Zones for the 6 most trade-able Harmonic Patterns. If the Pattern Completes in the projected zone, then there is a high probability of the resulting trade being successful. Please view the chart images on the left to help visualize how simple we have made Harmonic Pattern Trading for both Long and Short trades…

Harmonic Patterns:

ALTERNATE BAT BAT BUTTERFLY CRAB DEEP CRAB GARTLEY

Instruments:

Stocks Forex Futures Commodities CryptoCurrencies

Whether Swing Trading, Intra-day or Day Trading, our Auto Harmonic Pattern recognition software will pick up and project those patterns on any timeframe!



