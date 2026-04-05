Auto Harmonic Pattern Recognition

With the purchase of the Auto-Harmonic Pattern Recognition Trading Software for MT4, you will have access to:

The Auto Harmonic Pattern recognition software is designed to take the heavy lifting out of a traders Harmonic trading strategy. The Software automatically Identifies and Projects Harmonic Pattern Completion Zones for the 6 most trade-able Harmonic Patterns.  If the Pattern Completes in the projected zone, then there is a high probability of the resulting trade being successful. Please view the chart images on the left to help visualize how simple we have made Harmonic Pattern Trading for both Long and Short trades… 

Harmonic Patterns:

  1. ALTERNATE BAT
  2. BAT
  3. BUTTERFLY
  4. CRAB
  5. DEEP CRAB
  6. GARTLEY

Instruments:

  1. Stocks
  2. Forex 
  3. Futures 
  4. Commodities  
  5. CryptoCurrencies

Whether Swing Trading, Intra-day or Day Trading, our Auto Harmonic Pattern recognition software will pick up and project those patterns on any timeframe!



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Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
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The xBrat Algo
Paul Bratby
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Think of an Experienced Traders’ Brain as a blueprint for a trading algorithm. Then the desire to keep charts as clutter free as possible. What you see below is a blueprint of Paul Bratby’s thought process but even he admits, he is getting too old to focus on all of these! • 9 Decision Points before Paul considers grading the trade a 3* trade • Then another special Decision Point will make it a 4* trade • Another for 5* trade • And Finally, a total of 12 Decision Points being correct before he
Elliott Wave False Breakout Stochastic
Paul Bratby
4 (1)
Indicators
False Breakout Stochastic to be used with our Elliott Wave Indicator as part of the overall strategy on trading the 5th wave. As we cannot upload multiple files, we have listed this separately. False Breakout Stochastic is best used as a confirmation tool rather than the sole signal indicator The Elliott Wave Indicator Suite is designed around a simple but effective Swing Trading Strategy. The Indicator Suite is great for Stocks, Futures and Forex trading on multiple timeframes You can find the
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Oscillator 5 35
Paul Bratby
Indicators
5/35 Oscillator to be used with our Elliott Wave Indicator as part of the overall strategy on trading the 5th wave. The Elliott Wave Indicator Suite is designed around a simple but effective Swing Trading Strategy. The Indicator Suite is great for Stocks, Futures and Forex trading on multiple timeframes You can find the main Elliott Wave Indicator here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44034
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Elliot Wave Indicator
Paul Bratby
Indicators
Elliott Wave Indicator Perfect for trading Stocks, Futures, Forex & Crypto The Elliott Wave Indicator Suite is designed around a simple but effective Swing Trading strategy. The Indicator Suite is great for Stocks, Futures and Forex trading on multiple time-frames. By subscribing to this indicator, you will get: Automatic Elliott Wave Count Elliott Wave Isolation High Probability Pull Back Zones Special 5-35 Oscillator 6/4 Moving Average High and Low's for trade entry and management Automate
RollerCoaster
Paul Bratby
Indicators
Roller Coaster Perfect for trading Stocks, Futures, Commodities and Currencies The Roller Coaster is a Stochastic MACD Cross with Special EMA Points of Control for both Long and Short Trades. Our algorithm works everything out behind the scenes, keeping your chart clean. Read more about the inner workings here ==>  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734074 With the lease of our indicator, you will have access to: Entry Price Stop Loss Price Trade Management using  Stochastic/MACD Cross Traili
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