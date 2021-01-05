The xBrat Algo

Think of an Experienced Traders’ Brain as a blueprint for a trading algorithm.

Then the desire to keep charts as clutter free as possible. What you see below is a blueprint of Paul Bratby’s thought process but even he admits, he is getting too old to focus on all of these!

• 9 Decision Points before Paul considers grading the trade a 3* trade
• Then another special Decision Point will make it a 4* trade
• Another for 5* trade
• And Finally, a total of 12 Decision Points being correct before he grades a trade 6* trade

So, to make his most successful trading strategy easier for him to use and then in turn for traders of all levels to use. He sat down with his developer to talk through his thought process, what he measures, how he grades the trades with different indicators and then asked the question.

Can you include of these “Decision Points” as an Algorithm, but leave them off the chart? And only print the signal with my Star* rating of the potential trade?

The answer was “Yes” and the XBrat Algo was developed.

Then over 150 Hours of manually back testing by Paul to ensure his ultimate strategy was being represented by the Algo was conducted. A few tweaks, as Paul is a perfectionist and it was ready to release.

This is best used with Heikin Ashi Candles.

You can find HA Candles in your Navigator and drag it across to your chart


We also have a Signals Group on Discord relaying xBrat Algo signals to your desktop or phone, you can sign up here
www.paulbratby.com/signals 


Check out our YouTube xBrat Algo playlist with new videos added regularly!
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCXAre1NKAiiXrP6smjAn8Y4st6ydJFwq

Using xBrat Algo on ALL Charts!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mkd8AAruSZM&list=PLCXAre1NKAiiXrP6smjAn8Y4st6ydJFwq


Trade Management with xBrat Algo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1g_fwVK61s&list=PLCXAre1NKAiiXrP6smjAn8Y4st6ydJFwq



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Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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