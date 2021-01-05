Think of an Experienced Traders’ Brain as a blueprint for a trading algorithm.

Then the desire to keep charts as clutter free as possible. What you see below is a blueprint of Paul Bratby’s thought process but even he admits, he is getting too old to focus on all of these!

• 9 Decision Points before Paul considers grading the trade a 3* trade

• Then another special Decision Point will make it a 4* trade

• Another for 5* trade

• And Finally, a total of 12 Decision Points being correct before he grades a trade 6* trade

So, to make his most successful trading strategy easier for him to use and then in turn for traders of all levels to use. He sat down with his developer to talk through his thought process, what he measures, how he grades the trades with different indicators and then asked the question.

Can you include of these “Decision Points” as an Algorithm, but leave them off the chart? And only print the signal with my Star* rating of the potential trade?

The answer was “Yes” and the XBrat Algo was developed.

Then over 150 Hours of manually back testing by Paul to ensure his ultimate strategy was being represented by the Algo was conducted. A few tweaks, as Paul is a perfectionist and it was ready to release.

This is best used with Heikin Ashi Candles.

You can find HA Candles in your Navigator and drag it across to your chart





We also have a Signals Group on Discord relaying xBrat Algo signals to your desktop or phone, you can sign up here

www.paulbratby.com/signals





Check out our YouTube xBrat Algo playlist with new videos added regularly!

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCXAre1NKAiiXrP6smjAn8Y4st6ydJFwq





Using xBrat Algo on ALL Charts!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mkd8AAruSZM&list=PLCXAre1NKAiiXrP6smjAn8Y4st6ydJFwq



Trade Management with xBrat Algo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1g_fwVK61s&list=PLCXAre1NKAiiXrP6smjAn8Y4st6ydJFwq







