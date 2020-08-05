MTF Qristalium Averaging MT5

MTF Advisor Qristalium Average was created together with programmer Alexander Gavrilin. This system is fully
automated. It's not martingale. Averaging works here.
It works on all currency pairs.
The EA uses three rules: 1) we trade only on the trend, 2)"buy when everyone sells and sell when everyone buys", 3)
the Price always goes against the crowd.
MTF Qristalium Average filters these rules on multiple time frames using the built-in indicators. Since the
market and the trend are influenced by economic and political news, the EA includes the averaging
function, which can be disabled and enabled in the settings SL (I recommend 100). In the EA, you can change
the lot, set the size of the take profit (when averaging TP is calculated from the break-even point - you can
also change in the settings) and stop loss, set the step size when averaging, set the trading time of the EA
and the time of its shutdown. You can also change the working period and time filters.
Recommended working period D1. Filters H1 and H4. The step of averaging 100. Deposit 1000$, lot 0.01
Settings:
Work Time
Fix Lot (recommended 0.01 per 1000$)
TP 100
SL 0 (if averaging is enabled then 0, if disabled then 100)
AverageUse - true/false (whether to use averaging or not)
LotMn-1.59 (lot multiplier )
AverageStep – 50 (the step between orders) I Recommend 100
AverageTake-50 (TP when averaging)
MaxOrders-20 (maximum number of orders during averaging)
TF-working period (recommended D1)
SignalBar - EveryTick
CCI_Period
CCI LeveiUp
CCI LevelDn
CCI Price
SAR Step
SAR Maximum
TF Filter1 – (recommended H1)
TF FiIter2 – (recommended H4)