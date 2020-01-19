Bamboo expert 4

Bamboo expert 4 is based on the custom indicator Bamboo 4. Entry points are determined using Bamboo 4 values. Positions are closed when reaching specified profit and loss levels or when opposite signal appears if Stop Loss and Take Profit values are zero.

Input Parameters
  • Period - Period parameter of the indicator Bamboo 4;
  • Mode - operation mode of the Expert Advisor (0-7);
  • Stop Loss - loss fixing level in points;
  • Take Profit - profit fixing levels in points;
  • Lot - lot size;
  • Magic Number - "magic" number of the orders.

The screenshots demonstrate the backtesting results. The backtesting was conducted for the period from 2019.01.07 to 2019.12.28 on EURUSD and M30 timeframe using the "Every tick" option. The Expert Advisor was set to a lot of 0.1, stop loss of 500 points and take profit of 400 points. The Period was 16 and the mode was 7, spread 20.

More from author
CodEx
Anton Gorin
4.17 (6)
Experts
Operation of the CodEx Expert Advisor is based on patterns composed of consecutive candles. Positions are closed when opposite signals appear. Sequences of candles are encoded into an integer according to the following rule. The code number must be converted to binary form and the highest bit must be discarded. The resulting sequence of bits encodes a continuous sequence of candles, where 1 is a bullish candle, 0 is a bearish candle. The higher bits encode the earlier candles. For example: 19[10
FREE
CodEx 4
Anton Gorin
2.5 (4)
Experts
Operation of the CodEx 4 Expert Advisor is based on patterns composed of consecutive candles. Positions are closed when opposite signals appear. Sequences of candles are encoded into an integer according to the following rule. The code number must be converted to binary form and the highest bit must be discarded. The resulting sequence of bits encodes a continuous sequence of candles, where 1 is a bullish candle, 0 is a bearish candle. The higher bits encode the earlier candles. For example: 19[
FREE
Bamboo expert
Anton Gorin
1 (2)
Experts
Bamboo expert is based on the custom indicator Bamboo . Entry points are determined using Bamboo values. Positions are closed when reaching specified profit and loss levels or when opposite signal appears if Stop Loss and Take Profit values are zero. Input Parameters Period - Period parameter of the indicator Bamboo; Mode - operation mode of the Expert Advisor (0-7); Stop Loss - loss fixing level in points; Take Profit - profit fixing levels in points; Lot - lot size. The screenshots demonstrate
FREE
Bamboo
Anton Gorin
Indicators
This is an original trend indicator. The indicator draws three lines in a separate window. Its values vary from -1 to +1. The closer the indicator is to +1, the stronger is the ascending trend. The closer it is to -1, the stronger is the descending trend. The indicator can be also used as an oscillator for determining the overbought/oversold state of the market. The indicator has one input parameter Period for specifying the number of bars to be used for calculations.
FREE
Bamboo 4
Anton Gorin
Indicators
This is an original trend indicator. The indicator draws three lines in a separate window. Its values vary from -1 to +1. The closer the indicator is to +1, the stronger is the ascending trend. The closer it is to -1, the stronger is the descending trend. The indicator can be also used as an oscillator for determining the overbought/oversold state of the market. The indicator has one input parameter Period for specifying the number of bars to be used for calculations.
FREE
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.18 20:14 
 

Good job

Reply to review