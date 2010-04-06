Bamboo 4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
This is an original trend indicator. The indicator draws three lines in a separate window. Its values vary from -1 to +1. The closer the indicator is to +1, the stronger is the ascending trend. The closer it is to -1, the stronger is the descending trend. The indicator can be also used as an oscillator for determining the overbought/oversold state of the market. The indicator has one input parameter Period for specifying the number of bars to be used for calculations.