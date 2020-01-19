Bamboo expert

1

Bamboo expert is based on the custom indicator Bamboo. Entry points are determined using Bamboo values. Positions are closed when reaching specified profit and loss levels or when opposite signal appears if Stop Loss and Take Profit values are zero.

Input Parameters
  • Period - Period parameter of the indicator Bamboo;
  • Mode - operation mode of the Expert Advisor (0-7);
  • Stop Loss - loss fixing level in points;
  • Take Profit - profit fixing levels in points;
  • Lot - lot size.

The screenshots demonstrate the backtesting results. The backtesting was conducted for the period from 2019.01.07 to 2019.12.28 on EURUSD and M30 timeframe using the "Every tick" option. The Expert Advisor was set to a lot of 0.1, stop loss of 500 points and take profit of 400 points. The Period was 16 and the mode was 7.


Nick
215
Nick 2025.01.22 11:43 
 

It doesn't work.

Luigi Maria Luna
4108
Luigi Maria Luna 2021.02.27 17:31 
 

not working. shows error

Reply to review