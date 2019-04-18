IVolX horizontal volume

iVolX indicator horizontal volumes for all time periods


Main settings of the indicator:
  • VolumeSource - select data for volumes (tick or real)
  • PeriodMinutes - selection period for rendering of volumes
  • PeriodsNumber - number of periods to show on the chart
  • StartDate - the start date of the calculations
  • ClusterPoints - cluster width
  • Color - color
  • MaxVolColor - maximum volume color
  • ValueArea - the value of the zone of balance
  • ValueAreaColor - color of the balance zone
  • MaxVolFontSize - font size
  • MavVolVAOnly - show only balance area
  • Show - on/off indicator
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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