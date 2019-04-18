IVolX horizontal volume

Everyone draws the Asia range. Session Liquidity Sweep Stats tells you what usually happens to it. Each session's high and low is tracked from the moment it is complete, and every touch is resolved into one of three answers on a judgement timeframe you fix yourself: the level was swept and price reversed, it was broken and price kept going, or it was touched and nothing was settled before the day ended. What it does When the Asia session closes, its high and low are drawn on your chart. London's