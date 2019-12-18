BreakOutBox MT5

The Breakout Box for MT5 is a (opening) range breakout Indicator with freely adjustable:

- time ranges

- end of drawing time

- take profit levels by percent of the range size

- colors

- font sizes

It can not only display the range of the current day, but also for any number of days past.

It can be used for any instrument.

It displays the range size and by request the range levels and the levels of the take profit niveaus too.

By request it shows a countdown with time to finish range.

The indicator is highly customizable.



