Carina

Trend indicator Carina. The implementation of the trend indicator is simple - in the form of lines of two colors.
The indicator algorithm is based on standard indicators as well as our own mathematical calculations. The indicator will help users determine the direction of the trend. It will also become an indispensable adviser for entering the market or for closing a position. This indicator is recommended for everyone, both for beginners and for professionals.

How to interpret information from the indicator.
  • We buy when the color of the indicator line changes from pink to green. Hold a long position until the line color changes.
  • Sell ​​when the line color changes from green to pink and hold a short position until the next change of color to blue.
