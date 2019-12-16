Session Breakout Box

A breakout box that can set for the start of any of the major trading sessions - Hong Kong, London, London-New York overlap.

Set the width of the breakout box in points (10 points=1 PIP)

Use it to gauge if the currency pair you are trading in is in a channel or not.

Trade once price breaks out from the box. Use with a volume and momentum indicator for best results.

You may change the colour of the box to suit your individual preference and chart colour scheme.

