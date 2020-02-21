Volatility and Strength meter for MXN

Therefore the 1 month option at the lowest cost allowed of $10 is available for you to test.

One of the better ways to trade is to analyze individual currencies rather than currency pairs. This is impossible with standard chart indicators on MT4.

This currency strength meter allows one to trade the USDMXN or EURMXN. Each currency (not pair) is measured constantly against the other 2 currencies to determine the gain on each pair. Those numbers are then shown cumulatively for each currency on the chart. PLEASE MAKE SURE YOUR BROKER OFFERS THESE PAIRS FOR THIS INDICATOR TO WORK OR OPEN AN ACCOUNT, EVEN DEMO, WITH ANOTHER BROKER THAT DOES. Two brokers I know of are IronFx and Purple Trading. You do not have to use these brokers to trade but keep the meter open on a demo MT4 chart with them.



The lookback period can be set to whatever you want but the default is 60 periods. You many change the timeframe on your chart and the meter will adapt to that timeframe.

I recommend using a 1 minute and 5 minute chart with a lookback period of 60 for this indicator. The idea is to look at the last bit of the chart and match two currencies going in the opposite direction to each other. Matching a strong currency getting stronger and a weak currency getting weaker helps one stay out of false moves. Also if you trade a particular pair, you may use this meter to time your entries more accurately. Also it is better to place the indicator on a new chart and expand it to fill almost the entire screen, rather than use it at the bottom of a trading chart.



Set the zero line colour under "LEVELS".