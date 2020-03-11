Currency Strength meter with ZAR

PLEASE NOTE THAT LIKE MANY SUCH INDICATORS ON THIS MARKET, THIS INDICATOR WILL NOT WORK AS A DEMO DOWNLOAD FOR STRATEGY TESTER.

Therefore the 1 month option at the lowest cost allowed of $10 is available for you to test.



One of the better ways to trade is to analyse individual currencies rather than currency pairs. This is impossible with standard chart indicators on MT4.

This currency strength meter measures the strength of the ZAR using the most important ZAR pairs in the market, namely, AUDZAR, CHFZAR, ZARJPY, EURZAR, GBPZAR & USDZAR. Each currency (not pair) is measured constantly against the other 3 currencies to determine the gain on each pair. Those numbers are then shown cumulatively for each currency on the chart. PLEASE MAKE SURE YOUR BROKER OFFERS THESE PAIRS FOR THIS INDICATOR TO WORK OR OPEN AN ACCOUNT, EVEN DEMO, WITH ANOTHER BROKER THAT DOES. A broker called Purple Trading offer all these pairs.



The lookback period can be set to whatever you want but the default is 60 periods. You many change the timeframe on your chart and the meter will adapt to that timeframe.

I recommend using the 1 minute and 5 minute chart with a lookback period of 60 for this indicator. The idea is to look at the last bit of the chart and match two currencies going in the opposite direction to each other. Matching a strong currency getting stronger and a weak currency getting weaker helps one stay out of false moves. You may use this meter to time your entries more accurately.

Do not try to use crossing of lines. That will give many false moves. Check for strong movement on the ZAR pair you are trading then enter. Once volatility and momentum are detected then pair is likely to move in that direction for a while. Close losing trades quickly to maximise profit.

You may remove a currency line from the chart by setting that currency to "False" but it will remain in the calculation, and the scale will adapt to show only the currencies set as "True". This function may be used when one currency moves much more than the others, and skews the other 6 lines. This was seen often when Brexit announcements caused massive spikes on the GBP. The other lines then bunched up making it difficult to read for example, USDZAR. ZARJPY can distort the chart during periods of low liquidity so hid that at that stage.



Set the zero line colour under "LEVELS". Also it is better to place the indicator on a new chart and expand it to fill almost the entire screen, rather than use it at the bottom of a trading chart.

