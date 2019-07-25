Trend Monster

A great indicator that allows one to spot reversals, and follow a trend easily, on any timeframe. Works on any forex pair and other instruments. Works extremely well on exotic pairs It changes colour and direction and can be set to provide an alert for both long and short trades.  It can also be used to set the stop loss and manually trail the trade. The indicator can be used on different timeframes easily,  and is reliable in that it does not change during slight market corrections, once a trend has commenced. It is better than standard indicators (PSAR, MA, etc) as it allows one stay in winning trades for the maximum time, even when there are slight market corrections, and also allows one to exit losing trades quickly at the appropriate time.

The standard settings work well but you may adjust them to your needs (see screenshots for examples).

Use it to scalp on short timeframes (M1, M5), for daytrading (suggest M5 or M15) or for longer term trend trading (H1, H4 D1). 

I suggest you enter trades on the 2nd or 3rd candle after the indicator has changed colour/direction.  Use on any timeframe & any instrument.

Settings:

Dll_Period: the lookback period for the calculation (Use lower than 35 for scalping, 35 for M5/M15 charts for day trading, 55/100 for longer time periods)

Rc_fast: Recommend 1.7 or 1

Rc_slow: leave at standard setting of 3

Rc_slope trend: leave at 0

SL_distance_pips:  SL value will be included in the alert based on number of pips set here

DisplayAlert: Gives an alert everytime the trend direction changes. Turn on or off as required

ShowCurrentCandle: Displays 1st or second candle.  Also the setting for the alert. Recommend 2nd candle if using the alert to prevent too many alerts on 1st candle because price may move up and down causing the 1st candle indicator to repaint.



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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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