Five Steps
- Experts
- Vitalii Zakharuk
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Introduced expert system works with the EURUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of five orders - that is, a maximum of five orders can be placed in one direction, after which the total position of the series should be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes all types of testing throughout the history for the specified currency pair. Also, the expert system is tested with various delay values, it works in fully automatic mode! No settings are needed, use only the default settings.
You can download the expert version for MT5 from the link Five Steps
- The concept of breakeven is used for a series of orders (total position), two independent systems for buy and for sell.
- Built-in scalper technique with quick candles, works like a scalpel with sharp price movements.
- Built-in self-tuning indicator processing module, trained for EURUSD.
- Maximum 5 orders in one direction.
- Optimum indicators are selected.
- Adaptive risk management system and deposit protection system.
- Stop and trailing stops I work for a common position and not for a separate order, regardless of buy and sell.
- To test the trading system, first set all the tester parameters as shown in the screenshot.
- The testing model can be any, both open prices, and control points or all ticks, or the use of real ticks.
- The testing interval on the EURUSD pair and the H1 timeframe are not limited, you can test on the entire history of this pair.
- Advisor settings: Use the default settings.
- Symbol: EURUSD and more!
- Timeframe: H1.
- Brokers: Any brokers, spread and commission up to 20 pips, leverage 1: 100.
- Minimum deposit: $ 1000 nominal $ 10,000, the closer to the nominal deposit the more the drawdown will be declared (see screenshot).
- Volume - the size of the starting lot, if we work without risk.
- On Risk - used to enable automatic lot determination depending on the deposit, otherwise Volume works.
- Percent Risk - percentage of risk relative to which starting deposit to calculate risk.
- Risk MM - money management options.
- Stop Loss - spot loss (in points).
- Take Profit - Take Profit (in points).
- Grid Step - the minimum grid step (in points).
- Type Filling - type of order execution by balance.
- Magic - magic number for all transactions.
- Comment Order - comment for orders.
- Lot Decimal - lot accuracy (rounding to how many digits).
- Min Stops Level - compulsory level of the minimum distance for stops (in points).
- Max Spread - the maximum spread at which you can open an order (in points).
- Commission - The commission is listed in points (in points).