Hunter US30 Expert Advisor is created to trade US30 (Dow Jones). The intelligence behind it uses current information to determine it trading direction.

If you want to trade low risk for passive income, US30 Hunter is your best Advisor.

Hunter US30 is a for Swing Trading, however, scalpers can trade in its direction when a trade is running. Works best on the Daily time frame

This Expect Advisor is a low risk strategy. No Martingale, No Grid, or any other lethal strategy. We believe in consistency.

After two or three months, you can adjust the lotsize to increase your profit if you want.





STRATEGY

Hunter US30 combines Price Action, Support and And Resistance and Trend direction.

It works mainly on the Daily time frame, as it is for swing trading.





Lots Size

On a $2000 account, 1 lot size is recommended, as shown in the attached screenshot. There are over 500% profits from JAN 2022 - Now( NOV 2022) with a 5 lots on a 10K account when tested.





Settings (NB, Add one zero "0" to TpPoints in default).

(if your borker has big spread contact me to adjust the Stoploss for you. so that you are not closed out when the spread increases when the market is closed)

The default settings is highly recommended. Just attach US30 Hunter on your the Daily Time frame.

SlPoints = 20000;

TpPoints = 200,000 ; (NB, Just add "0" to the defualt settings.)

Tsl =30000;

TslLimit =50000;





(At MFF broker, they have only one number after the decimal point for US30. Hence to use this brokers in such case, take off one zero "0" each from all the settings. Since this are in points but not pips.) This settings is only for MFF broker on only US30 but not everyone.