OnMarkets EAOne

Introducing onMarketsEAONE for MetaTrader5 - your gateway to automated trading.

This Expert Advisor (EA) combines cutting-edge algorithms with user-friendly customization, allowing traders of all levels to harness the power of automated strategies.

Benefit from precise entry and exit points, risk management tools and real time performance analysis.

Take full control of your strategy by filtering allowable trading months, days of the week or even trading hours. You are in full control!

Take control of your trading journey with onMarketsEAONE EA and elevate your strategy, maximize profits and unlock the potential of automated trading today!

Optimized for unparalleled performance, onMarketsEAONE stands out as the ultimate solution for EURUSD traders on H1 timeframe.

Please test and optimize EA settings on your broker's data feed to ensure best performance.





Advantages:

Does not use martingale

Does not use hedging and Grid

Doesn't use artificial intelligence

Doesn't use the neural net

Large take profit level

Protecting positions with a stop-loss (trailing or not)





Recommendations:

Currency pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

Recommended settings: Stop Loss in points: 600

Use trailing stop: true

Take Profit in points: 180

Bars for High/Low: 24

Index filter (%): 2

Reverse strategy: true

Month filter: all true (change to your preference after testing/optimisation)

Days filter: all true (change to your preference after testing/optimisation)

Hours filter: all true (change to your preference after testing/optimisation) Please test and optimize on your broker on a demo version/account before you buy and run on a real account.













