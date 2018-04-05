OnMarkets EAOne

Introducing onMarketsEAONE for MetaTrader5 - your gateway to automated trading.

This Expert Advisor (EA) combines cutting-edge algorithms with user-friendly customization, allowing traders of all levels to harness the power of automated strategies.

Benefit from precise entry and exit points, risk management tools and real time performance analysis. 

Take full control of your strategy by filtering allowable trading months, days of the week or even trading hours. You are in full control!

Take control of your trading journey with onMarketsEAONE EA and elevate your strategy, maximize profits and unlock the potential of automated trading today!

Optimized for unparalleled performance, onMarketsEAONE stands out as the ultimate solution for EURUSD traders on H1 timeframe.

Please test and optimize EA settings on your broker's data feed to ensure best performance.


Advantages:

  • Does not use martingale 
  • Does not use hedging and Grid
  • Doesn't use artificial intelligence 
  • Doesn't use the neural net
  • Large take profit level
  • Protecting positions with a stop-loss (trailing or not)

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: H1

Recommended settings:

  • Stop Loss in points: 600
  • Use trailing stop: true
  • Take Profit in points: 180
  • Bars for High/Low: 24
  • Index filter (%): 2
  • Reverse strategy: true
  • Month filter: all true (change to your preference after testing/optimisation)
  • Days filter: all true  (change to your preference after testing/optimisation)
  • Hours filter: all true  (change to your preference after testing/optimisation)
Please test and optimize on your broker on a demo version/account before you buy and run on a real account.




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THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Black Thunder EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
5 (1)
Experts
BLACK THUNDER is a fully automated Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5. It applies a breakout scalping method on XAUUSD, placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders when its entry conditions are met. The Expert Advisor does not use grid, martingale, averaging or recovery techniques. Every position is opened with a Stop Loss, and a trailing stop adjusts the stop level as price moves in the position's favor. The price increases by $50 for every 50 purchases One EA. Eight trading personalities. Bui
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