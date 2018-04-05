OnMarkets EAOne
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Introducing onMarketsEAONE for MetaTrader5 - your gateway to automated trading.
This Expert Advisor (EA) combines cutting-edge algorithms with user-friendly customization, allowing traders of all levels to harness the power of automated strategies.
Benefit from precise entry and exit points, risk management tools and real time performance analysis.
Take full control of your strategy by filtering allowable trading months, days of the week or even trading hours. You are in full control!
Take control of your trading journey with onMarketsEAONE EA and elevate your strategy, maximize profits and unlock the potential of automated trading today!
Optimized for unparalleled performance, onMarketsEAONE stands out as the ultimate solution for EURUSD traders on H1 timeframe.
Please test and optimize EA settings on your broker's data feed to ensure best performance.
Advantages:
- Does not use martingale
- Does not use hedging and Grid
- Doesn't use artificial intelligence
- Doesn't use the neural net
- Large take profit level
- Protecting positions with a stop-loss (trailing or not)
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: EURUSD
- Timeframe: H1
Recommended settings:
- Stop Loss in points: 600
- Use trailing stop: true
- Take Profit in points: 180
- Bars for High/Low: 24
- Index filter (%): 2
- Reverse strategy: true
- Month filter: all true (change to your preference after testing/optimisation)
- Days filter: all true (change to your preference after testing/optimisation)
- Hours filter: all true (change to your preference after testing/optimisation)