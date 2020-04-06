FluxMA Pro

FluxMA – Moving Average Expert Advisor with Professional Risk Management

FluxMA is a simple, clean, and robust Expert Advisor (EA) based on price crossovers with a configurable moving average.

It's designed for traders who want a transparent system, without martingale or grids, and with serious risk management based on a percentage of the balance or equity.

It's not a "black box": you know exactly when it enters, where it places the Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP), and how much it risks on each trade.

Basic Strategy Logic

The EA calculates a moving average based on the closing price.

When the candle close breaks the moving average upwards → buy signal.

When the candle close breaks the moving average downwards → sell signal.

Orders are executed at the beginning of the next candle (no repaint or hidden intra-bar signals).

There is always a maximum of one open trade per symbol (no pyramiding).

Main Features

✅ Configurable moving average type: SMA, EMA, WMA, or RMA.

✅ Fully adjustable moving average period.

✅ Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) in ticks: you can adapt the distance to the instrument (XAUUSD, indices, forex, etc.).

✅ Universal risk management by percentage (%):

Risk based on Balance or Equity.

The EA automatically calculates the volume so that the loss upon reaching the SL is close to the configured percentage.

✅ Time filter with start/end time and minute (compatible with ranges that cross midnight).

✅ Filter by days of the week: you can enable/disable Monday–Sunday.

✅ Direction filter:

Buy only

Sell only

Both directions

✅ "One trade per day" option: after the first trade of the day, ignore all other signals.

✅ No martingale, no grid, no unusual hedging: 1 clean entry → 1 defined stop-loss/take-profit level.

✅ Compatible with live, demo, and prop firm accounts, provided they comply with the symbol's lot size and margin requirements.

Main Parameters (Inputs)

Moving Average Type (SMA / EMA / WMA / RMA)

Moving Average Period

Stop Loss (ticks)

Take Profit (ticks)

Use Time Filter (yes/no)

Start Time (hour and minute)

End Time (hour and minute)

Use Day of the Week Filter (yes/no)

Trade Monday…Sunday (boolean)

Trading Direction (Buy Only / Sell Only / Both)

One Trade Per Day (yes/no)

Risk Percentage per Trade

Based on Balance or Equity

Usage Recommendations

Timeframe: The EA works on any timeframe; the chart's timeframe is used for calculations.
Start by testing on M5, M15, or M30 depending on the instrument.

Symbols: Designed to work on Forex pairs, metals (such as XAUUSD), indices, and other CFDs. Always adjust the SL/TP ticks and risk percentage to the instrument and the rules of your broker or funding account.

Backtesting and Optimization:

Run historical tests on the symbol and timeframe where you intend to use it.

You can optimize: moving average period, SL/TP in ticks, trading hours, trading days, and direction.

Risk: FluxMA does not guarantee profit or future results. It is an execution tool; the user is responsible for risk management and parameter selection.

Important

The EA will not open trades if:

The minimum volume allowed for the symbol is higher than the volume calculated by the risk percentage.

The available margin is insufficient for the resulting lot size.

In these cases, you will see messages in the Journal, but your account is not at additional risk.
