Friday Gold Rush MT5 Bot

The Friday Gold Rush trading advisor for MetaTrader 5 implements a very simple and effective strategy used by Andre Stagge.





On the ForexFactory forum, I found a post with an elementary gold trading strategy:

• Buy gold on Thursday and sell it on Friday.

• This basic strategy has shown an advantage over simply holding gold in 2024.

The advisor does not use Take Profit because the closing occurs forcibly at a specific time. Stop Loss can be set optionally or based on test results.

Inputs

1. ENTER (ENT) - [ x ] ENT_WD: Enter Weekday (0-SUN, 1-MON, ...) - [ x ] ENT_HR: Enter Hour (0-23) - [ x ] ENT_MN: Enter Min (0-59) - [ x ] ENT_DIR: Enter direction - [ x ] ENT_LOT: Lot Size - [ x ] ENT_SL_PNT: Stop loss, pnt (0-off)

2. EXIT (EXT) - [ x ] `ENT_WD` : Exit Weekday (0-SUN, 1-MON, ...) - [ x ] `ENT_HR` : Exit Hour (0-23) - [ x ] `ENT_MN` : Exit Min (0-59)

3. MISC (MS) - [ x ] `MS_MGC` : Expert Adviser ID - Magic - [ x ] `MS_EGP` : Expert Adviser Global Prefix - [ x ] `MS_LOG_LL` : Log Level - [ x ] `MS_LOG_FI` : Log Filter IN String (use `;` as sep) - [ x ] `MS_LOG_FO` : Log Filter OUT String (use `;` as sep) - [ x ] `MS_COM_EN` : Comment Enable (turn off for fast testing) - [ x ] `MS_COM_IS` : Comment Interval, Sec



