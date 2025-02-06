Friday Gold Rush MT5 Bot
- Experts
- Denis Kislicyn
- Version: 1.0
The Friday Gold Rush trading advisor for MetaTrader 5 implements a very simple and effective strategy used by Andre Stagge.
On the ForexFactory forum, I found a post with an elementary gold trading strategy:
• Buy gold on Thursday and sell it on Friday.
• This basic strategy has shown an advantage over simply holding gold in 2024.
The advisor does not use Take Profit because the closing occurs forcibly at a specific time. Stop Loss can be set optionally or based on test results.
Inputs
1. ENTER (ENT)
- [x] ENT_WD: Enter Weekday (0-SUN, 1-MON, ...)
- [x] ENT_HR: Enter Hour (0-23)
- [x] ENT_MN: Enter Min (0-59)
- [x] ENT_DIR: Enter direction
- [x] ENT_LOT: Lot Size
- [x] ENT_SL_PNT: Stop loss, pnt (0-off)
2. EXIT (EXT)
- [x] `ENT_WD`: Exit Weekday (0-SUN, 1-MON, ...)
- [x] `ENT_HR`: Exit Hour (0-23)
- [x] `ENT_MN`: Exit Min (0-59)
3. MISC (MS)
- [x] `MS_MGC`: Expert Adviser ID - Magic
- [x] `MS_EGP`: Expert Adviser Global Prefix
- [x] `MS_LOG_LL`: Log Level
- [x] `MS_LOG_FI`: Log Filter IN String (use `;` as sep)
- [x] `MS_LOG_FO`: Log Filter OUT String (use `;` as sep)
- [x] `MS_COM_EN`: Comment Enable (turn off for fast testing)
- [x] `MS_COM_IS`: Comment Interval, Sec
