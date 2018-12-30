Scalping Trender
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Scalping Trender
***Specialized for scalping trading on timeframe 5m & 15m***
work best with:
**USDMXN m5
**USDMXN m15
**GBPJPY m15
**EURJPY m15
**USDTRY m15
**EURTRY m15
Scalping Trender use smart algorithm detects the price circles with time . give
strong signals at the right time as result of combine the price and
time.our team spent months to develop this indicator
specially for Scalping..with high success rates about 89% win trades .
Advantages
- Easy, visual and effective Signals.
- Gives you the ability to filter and further improve your trading strategies.
- Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.
- Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar".
- Works best on on frame 5m & 15m.
- Integrated pop-up, sound alert.
How To Trade
follow 3 simple steps!
Step 1: Trade Setup
- Enter the signal after the candle close (Statistics Success Rate > 89%).
- Exit buy signal on opposite signal .
- Exit sell signal on opposite signal .
- Take profit on target line (look at photos below).