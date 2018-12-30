Scalping Trender

Scalping Trender

***Specialized for scalping trading on timeframe 5m & 15m***

work best with:

**USDMXN m5

**USDMXN m15

**GBPJPY m15

**EURJPY m15

**USDTRY m15

**EURTRY m15


Scalping Trender use smart algorithm detects the price circles with time . give strong signals at the right time as result of combine the price and time.


our team spent months to develop this indicator specially for Scalping..with high success rates about 89% win trades .


 

Advantages

  • Easy, visual and effective Signals.
  • Gives you the ability to filter and further improve your trading strategies.
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.
  • Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar".
  • Works best on  on frame 5m & 15m.
  • Integrated pop-up, sound alert.


How To Trade

 follow 3 simple steps!

Step 1: Trade Setup

  • Enter the signal after the candle close  (Statistics Success Rate > 89%).
Step 2: Set Stop Loss
  • Exit buy signal on opposite signal .
  • Exit sell signal on opposite signal .
Step 3: Set Take Profit
  • Take profit on target line (look at photos below).



Our Team

studying time circles for different currency pairs and working hard to launch more indicators for other currencies with success rate more than 80%..

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