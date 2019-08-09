Currency Correlation pro





Currency correlation happens when the price of two or more currency pairs moves in conjunction with one another. There can be both positive correlation, where the price of the currency pairs moves in the same direction and negative correlation, where the price of the currency pairs moves in opposite directions.

this indicator put the price of 5 pairs on sub-windows so you see what happens in one chart.





How to use Correlation Indicator?



You can simply choose currency pairs you want to be watched by the Indicator and write their names at Inputs

A line will appear in indicator sub window contains symbols you've entered and their instant Ask price

for watching the correlation history of any of them you simply go back and see the all history for them.



Indicator Inputs