Stop Reversal Re Entry

Stop Reversal & Re Entry is a varied way to exit trades and manage your losses. 

I all in have made it into a 4 option utility of stop reversal, re entry with break even and partial close features for good measure. 

These 4 systems are :

Stop Reversal : When true will place an opposite pending order exactly where the stop level is on your current trade. In the possibility of your trade being wrong it will get you in again in the opposite direction.

Ive added a Only Recover Loss feature that when true will only recover what has been lost from 1st trade.    

Re Entry : If your trade is stopped out it will place a trade in same direction again. This is good for when price might stop you out before moving back in your favour. An approach for getting around the so called
market movers trying to shake you out your trade. 

Break Even : When profit is in by x points it will move stop loss to the entry price. Plus an additional feature of adding profit to this level if we feel the need.    

Partial Close : When price moves in profit by x points it will close out half of your position. Thereby keeping you in the trade as well as assuring your are in profit.   

Settings :

Trade Settings 

  • Stop Loss - Sets the size of stop loss (as points not pips) from opening order price.
  • Take Profit - Sets the size of take profit (as points not pips) from opening order price.
  • Slippage - If trade is opened and its past the expected price of trade by x points as specified here then the trade will not be opened.  
  • Lot Size - Adjusts the size of trade exposure we have. EG 0.01 on the EURUSD will mean every micro incremental point move will equal 1 pence. FIXED AT 0.01 LOTS IN FREE VERSION  
  • EnterStopLoss - If true then it will automatically enter a stop loss and take profit based on the above settings, if false it will base everything on your manually inputted trade.

Stop Reversal

  • StopReversal - If true will apply the stop reversal by placing a pending order opposite to your 1st trade
  • Only Recover Loss - If true we only recover the loss by making our take profit the same size as stop loss

Stop & Re Entry

  • CloseOrder - The number of bars we count till we close our re-entered order.   
  • OrderCount - The number of re-entered trades we place when stopped out. 1-2 is recommended. 
  • StopReEntry - If true will allow a re-entered trade if false it won't allow a re-entered trade.

Break Even

  • MinProfitBE - Minimum profit as points that must be met before break even is applied.
  • LockProfit - Amount of profit as points we lock in when break even is applied. EG 0 means simply move stop to our entry price. 
  • BreakEven - If true we apply the break even if false we don't allow break even.

Partial Close

  • MinProfitPC - How much profit in points before we close out half our position.
  • PartClose - If true we apply the partial close if false we don't allow partial close of our trade.



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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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DESCRIPTION 3 Bar Break is based on one of Linda Bradford Raschke's trading methods that I have noticed is good at spotting potential future price volatility. It looks for when the previous bar's High is less than the 3rd bar's High as well as the previous bar's Low to be higher than the 3rd bar's Low. It then predicts the market might breakout to new levels within 2-3 of the next coming bars. Must also be traded during the active hours of the market you want to trade. EG EURUSD 7am - 5pm This
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The Hi Lo Breakout is taken from the concept of the ZZ Scalper EA which exploits the inevitable behaviour of price fluctuations and breakouts.  The fact that because market prices will always fluctuate to higher highs before ebbing down to lower lows, breakouts will occur. But here I've added a few more filters which I see work well also as an Indicator.    Range Analysis :    When price is within a tight range this Indicator will be able to spot this and only then look for price breaks. You
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The Hi Lo Breakout is taken from the concept of the ZZ Scalper EA which exploits the inevitable behaviour of price fluctuations and breakouts.  The fact that because market prices will always fluctuate to higher highs before ebbing down to lower lows, breakouts will occur. But here I've added a few more filters which I see work well also as an Indicator.    Range Analysis :    When price is within a tight range this Indicator will be able to spot this and only then look for price breaks. You
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