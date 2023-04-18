The Hi Lo Breakout is taken from the concept of the ZZ Scalper EA which exploits the inevitable behaviour of price fluctuations and breakouts.

The fact that because market prices will always fluctuate to higher highs before ebbing down to lower lows, breakouts will occur.





But here I've added a few more filters which I see work well also as an Indicator.





Range Analysis :

When price is within a tight range this Indicator will be able to spot this and only then look for price breaks. You can set what you think is best but the default setting is 200 points range between recent high and low.





Volume Analysis :

If price breaks a previous high or low when volume is higher than average volume price is more likely to continue in that direction.





Timer :

A timer that only allows signals within a certain time of day. EG within most major markets its best to look for changes in the mornings so we can use the timer to only look at these times.



