The Hi Lo Breakout MT5

The Hi Lo Breakout is taken from the concept of the ZZ Scalper EA which exploits the inevitable behaviour of price fluctuations and breakouts. 
The fact that because market prices will always fluctuate to higher highs before ebbing down to lower lows, breakouts will occur.

But here I've added a few more filters which I see work well also as an Indicator.   

Range Analysis :   
When price is within a tight range this Indicator will be able to spot this and only then look for price breaks. You can set what you think is best but the default setting is 200 points range between recent high and low.

Volume Analysis :   
If price breaks a previous high or low when volume is higher than average volume price is more likely to continue in that direction.    

Timer :   
A timer that only allows signals within a certain time of day. EG within most major markets its best to look for changes in the mornings so we can use the timer to only look at these times.

I have left it so you can experiment with different settings though I personally think the standard default settings are best.    

Features :

  • Clear to see why it works! 
  • A way of gauging when market is in a nonvolatile state and ready for breakouts. 
  • Choose if you want range, volume analysis and what time of day you want signals to appear
  • Send alerts to either your PC, eMail or mobile device
  • Works on any timeframe 
  • Panel shows strike rate proving system efficacy

Settings :

Hi Lo Settings

  • Bars Till Hi Lo Dots Are Drawn - When a recent high or low occurs we count how many bars before we class it as a recent high or low to then start drawing dots.
  • Bars For Lookback - The number of bars we analyse for new highs or lows.  

Graphical Object Settings

  • Box Color - Sets the color of box when breakout occurs
  • Buy Arrow Color - Sets the color of the Buy arrow
  • Sell Arrow Color - Sets the color of the Sell arrow
  • Arrow Size - Sets the size of the Buy & Sell arrow
  • Side Panel - Sets if we want to see the panel or not

Volume Analysis Settings

  • Volume Analysis - True for if we want volume analysis, false for if we don't want volume analysis
  • Level Of Volume - The size of the current volume compared the previous average of volume

Range Analysis Settings

  • Range Analysis - True for if we want range analysis, false for if we don't want range analysis
  • Range Between Hi & Lo - The number of points between the previous high and low in order for there to be a signal allowed

Timer Settings

  • Timer - True for if we want the timer, false for if we don't want timer EG anytime of day 1-24hrs
  • Start Hour - The time we want our Indicator to start looking for signals
  • End Hour -  The time we want our Indicator to stop looking for signals

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Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Elliots Triangle
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
Elliot's Triangle is taken from 1 of the 13 patterns within the Elliot Wave Theory that says social or crowd behaviour tends to reverse in recognisable patterns and of which they reveal a structural pattern that appears in nature, as well as the mass psychology of trading participants. From this, he has devised various identifiable patterns that appear in market prices. One of these is what I have named Elliot's Triangle. This triangular pattern appears to reflect a balance of forces, causing
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Break Even Trader MT5
Stephen Reynolds
4.5 (2)
Utilities
With Break Even Trader placed onto your chart, it will automatically place the stop loss and take profit levels when you open a buy or sell order. And when you are in profit by the amount defined in user settings, it will automatically move your stop loss to that break even level, thereby protecting your trade from a loss. Features : Simple to trade with you just enter your trade it will place the stop loss and take profit as input in user inputs. Sends you an alert when your trade is in profit
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Zig Zag 123
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
Zig Zag 123 tells us when a reversal or continuation is more likely by looking at the shift in supply and demand. When this happens a signature pattern appears known as 123 (also known ABC) will often break out in direction of higher low or lower high. Stop loss and take profit levels have been added. There is a panel that shows the overall performance of your trades for if you was to use these stop loss and take profit levels.  We get alerted if a pattern 123 appears and also if the price re
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The 3 Bar Break
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
Three Bar Break is based on one of Linda Bradford Raschke's trading methods that I have noticed is good at spotting potential future price volatility. It looks for when the 1st bar's High is less than the 3rd bar's High as well as the 1st bar's Low to be higher than the 3rd bar's Low. This then predicts the market might breakout to new levels within 2-3 of the next coming bars. It should be used mainly on the daily chart to help spot potential moves in the coming days. Features : A simple meth
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Candlestick Oscillator
Stephen Reynolds
4 (1)
Indicators
Candlestick Oscillator is a truly unique Oscillator that uses the concepts of within candlestick trading called the Record Session High. This is a method of analysing candlesticks to gauge when a trend might be wearing out and therefore ready for reversal or pause. We call it a record session high when we get 8 or more previous candles that have higher closes. We call it a record session low when we get 8 or more previous candles that have lower closes.  We don't rely on the typical Oscillation
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Three Bar Break
Stephen Reynolds
5 (5)
Indicators
Three Bar Break is based on one of Linda Bradford Raschke's trading methods that I have noticed is good at spotting potential future price volatility. It looks for when the 1st bar's High is less than the 3rd bar's High as well as the 1st bar's Low to be higher than the 3rd bar's Low. This then predicts the market might breakout to new levels within 2-3 of the next coming bars. It should be used mainly on the daily chart to help spot potential moves in the coming days. Features : A simple metho
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Three Bar Break Free
Stephen Reynolds
4.5 (2)
Experts
DESCRIPTION 3 Bar Break is based on one of Linda Bradford Raschke's trading methods that I have noticed is good at spotting potential future price volatility. It looks for when the previous bar's High is less than the 3rd bar's High as well as the previous bar's Low to be higher than the 3rd bar's Low. It then predicts the market might breakout to new levels within 2-3 of the next coming bars. Must also be traded during the active hours of the market you want to trade. EG EURUSD 7am - 5pm This
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Bollinger Breakout Trader
Stephen Reynolds
4 (1)
Indicators
Bollinger Breakout Trader tells the trader when the market is about to breakout from a non-volatile period. Non volatility usually means its building up steam for more good moves in future. A signal is formed when this switch from non-volatile to volatile occurs. These periods are measured by both Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels. Bollinger Bands measure the standard deviation of price from the Moving Average which results in an expanding and contracting channel. Keltner Channels are based o
Break It Down
Stephen Reynolds
4 (1)
Indicators
Break It Down is based on the Directional Movement Index and tells the trader when a market trend probably maxed out and ready to fall back. This pattern is more predictable when we apply this system only when the market is rallying but within a trading range. Because traders Sell off in fear the market often moves faster when declining! When this happens, good moves can occur. As traders are no longer interested in the trend, the volume will decline and the price will usually fall back on itsel
ZZ Scalper
Stephen Reynolds
4 (1)
Experts
This EA exploits the inevitable behaviour of price fluctuations and breakouts. Because market prices will always fluctuate to higher highs before ebbing down to lower lows, breakouts of these levels will occur.   This EA will open a trade in anticipation of catching some of the profits from these breakout moves. We use the fixed exit methods of Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop in such a way so that we will scalp small but consistent profits.  No martingales needed, just a simple but ex
Volume Analysis Trader
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
Volume Analysis Trader looks at volume using a fixed average of volume. This averaging helps spot when volume is rising or declining. Also I have added volume spikes which are when volume suddenly is above the average. These help spot market reversals. This will hep a trader look for the following in their trading: Rising volume during a rally shows trend is strong. Falling volume on a rally shows trend is weakening. As a rule of thumb on daily charts if current volume is higher than yesterday's
The Hi Lo Breakout
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
The Hi Lo Breakout is taken from the concept of the ZZ Scalper EA which exploits the inevitable behaviour of price fluctuations and breakouts.  The fact that because market prices will always fluctuate to higher highs before ebbing down to lower lows, breakouts will occur. But here I've added a few more filters which I see work well also as an Indicator.    Range Analysis :    When price is within a tight range this Indicator will be able to spot this and only then look for price breaks. You
Trend Line Finder
Stephen Reynolds
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Line Finder will project forward a support and resistance lines using 2 previous highs for resistance and 2 previous lows for support.  It will then signal to the trader by alert making the trader more aware that a possible good move is about to happen.     This is not a stand-alone trading system but is very useful in finding key areas of support resistance levels where price will usually either rebound from or breakthrough. Its down to the trader to decide what to do with use of other s
Stop Reversal Re Entry
Stephen Reynolds
Utilities
Stop Reversal & Re Entry is a varied way to exit trades and manage your losses.  I all in have made it into a 4 option utility of stop reversal, re entry with break even and partial close features for good measure.  These 4 systems are : Stop Reversal : When true will place an opposite pending order exactly where the stop level is on your current trade. In the possibility of your trade being wrong it will get you in again in the opposite direction. Ive added a Only Recover Loss feature that
Bollinger Breakout Trader MT5
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
Bollinger Breakout Trader tells the trader when the market is about to breakout from a non-volatile period. Non volatility usually means its building up steam for more good moves in future. A signal is formed when this switch from non-volatile to volatile occurs. These periods are measured by both Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels. Bollinger Bands measure the standard deviation of price from the Moving Average which results in an expanding and contracting channel. Keltner Channels are based
Volume Analysis Trader MT5
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
Volume Analysis Trader looks at volume using a fixed average of volume. This averaging helps spot when volume is rising or declining. Also I have added volume spikes which are when volume suddenly is above the average. These help spot market reversals. This will hep a trader look for the following in their trading: Rising volume during a rally shows trend is strong. Falling volume on a rally shows trend is weakening. As a rule of thumb on daily charts if current volume is higher than yesterda
Trend Line Finder MT5
Stephen Reynolds
5 (2)
Indicators
Trend Line Finder will project forward a support and resistance lines using 2 previous highs for resistance and 2 previous lows for support.  It will then signal to the trader by alert making the trader more aware that a possible good move is about to happen.     This is not a stand-alone trading system but is very useful in finding key areas of support resistance levels where price will usually either rebound from or breakthrough. Its down to the trader to decide what to do with use of other s
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João Silva 2023.05.08 02:13 
 

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