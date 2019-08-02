Break Even Trader MT5

4.5

With Break Even Trader placed onto your chart, it will automatically place the stop loss and take profit levels when you open a buy or sell order. And when you are in profit by the amount defined in user settings, it will automatically move your stop loss to that break even level, thereby protecting your trade from a loss.

Features :

  • Simple to trade with you just enter your trade it will place the stop loss and take profit as input in user inputs.
  • Sends you an alert when your trade is in profit and has moved stop to the break even level.

Settings :

Trade Management Settings

  • Stop Loss - Sets the stop loss level. 
  • Take Profit - Sets the take profit level.
  • Minimum Profit - Sets how much profit you want before the stop is moved to the breakeven level.
  • Profit Lock In - Sets how much profit you might want to lock in when stop is moved to lock in the profit you want. EG if set to 0 stop will be moved to the price the trade was opened at the stop will be moved when price reaches breakeven level + 50pips.

Profit Alert Settings

  • Profit Alert - Alerts user when profit target is met.
  • Profit Target Alert - The amount of points between open order price and current ptice when we want alert to sound. 

Alert Settings

  • Soundfile - We can select the wave file we want to hear for our alarm.
  • Playsound - True the alarm will sound. False the alarm wont sound.
  • Message Box - True a message box will appear when signal occurs. False Message Box wont appear.
  • Send eMail - True it sends an alert as an eMail. False it doesnt send an alert as email.
  • Send To Mobile - True it sends an alert to mobile. False it wont send alert to mobile.


Reviews 2
Darrell Loeppky
33
Darrell Loeppky 2024.12.05 03:03 
 

Works great! Preset stop loss and break even points. Nice job

Majed Tarifi
69
Majed Tarifi 2024.05.17 00:50 
 

really it is fantastic expert ... save time ..and manage lose and profits

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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
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Roman Zhitnik
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Utilities
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Stephen Reynolds
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Volume Analysis Trader looks at volume using a fixed average of volume. This averaging helps spot when volume is rising or declining. Also I have added volume spikes which are when volume suddenly is above the average. These help spot market reversals. This will hep a trader look for the following in their trading: Rising volume during a rally shows trend is strong. Falling volume on a rally shows trend is weakening. As a rule of thumb on daily charts if current volume is higher than yesterda
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Trend Line Finder will project forward a support and resistance lines using 2 previous highs for resistance and 2 previous lows for support.  It will then signal to the trader by alert making the trader more aware that a possible good move is about to happen.     This is not a stand-alone trading system but is very useful in finding key areas of support resistance levels where price will usually either rebound from or breakthrough. Its down to the trader to decide what to do with use of other s
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Darrell Loeppky
33
Darrell Loeppky 2024.12.05 03:03 
 

Works great! Preset stop loss and break even points. Nice job

Majed Tarifi
69
Majed Tarifi 2024.05.17 00:50 
 

really it is fantastic expert ... save time ..and manage lose and profits

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