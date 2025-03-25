PackTrading

Fully automatic indicator-type trading expert.

Entry into the market is based on the signals of two indicators. A distinctive feature of this expert Advisor is that it is possible to enter the market both as single positions and as a Pack of positions at the entry point. Entering with a bundle of positions makes it possible to "spread out" the entry point a little and allow several positions and bundles to enter the market at a more favorable price if the price goes against the direction of entry.

The take profit in the expert is billed in the currency of the account and the expert automatically calculates it in points and sets the real take profit levels for all positions from the "bundle".

The Expert Advisor trades in groups. A group of positions consists of three sessions, each session can have from 1 or more positions (the number of positions in a session is set in the input parameters of the expert), opened through the minimum distance specified in the input parameters of the expert and using an additional filter indicator, Zig Zag, used to calculate the step between sessions. The number of session groups is unlimited, and their number is also set in the input parameters. The distance between the groups is adjusted. Any of the sessions can be used in trading or disabled. Take profit is calculated for each group of sessions separately and independently of other groups.

The step between the groups can be calculated as a fixed value in pips, or as a minimum value in pips and using the Zig Zag indicator.

The Zig Zag indicator itself is also configured.

For clarity and prompt adjustment of some settings, the expert has implemented an information board with clickable windows in which you can enter the necessary information about the number of positions, profit and size without loss.

When the third session of positions in the group is triggered, the expert implements a deactivatable function of setting Take Profit for all sessions of the group to the point of zero profit, in order to close all positions in the group as soon as possible. This function can also be turned on or off directly on the information board of the expert. The values indicated in the information board have the highest priority over the same parameters in the input parameters (if the values differ, the values from the information board will be applied).

Brokers with a minimum spread value are recommended for trading.

The expert trades on any brokers and any tour instruments.

