Autoclose Position

Expert Advisor Overview:

This Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically crafted for traders who want to efficiently manage their open trades on a specific symbol by ensuring that all positions are closed once a predefined profit target is achieved. Whether you are trading forex, stocks, or commodities, this tool offers a streamlined and automated way to lock in profits, minimizing risk and maximizing control.

Key Features:

Profit Target Control: The EA monitors the total net profit of all open positions on the current symbol.

Once the combined profit across all trades reaches or exceeds the user-defined target, it immediately triggers the closure of all open positions, securing the profit. Symbol-Specific Operation: The EA is designed to work exclusively on the symbol where it is attached. This ensures that it only monitors trades related to that specific market, giving the user more control over individual trading instruments. Customizable Profit Target: Users can set their own profit target based on their trading strategy or goals. This allows flexibility depending on market conditions or individual risk appetite.

Whether it’s a small scalp or a larger swing trade, the EA can be adjusted accordingly. Automatic Trade Closure: Once the profit target is hit, the EA will close all open trades on the current symbol, ensuring that no further trades remain active and all gains are realized.

on the current symbol, ensuring that no further trades remain active and all gains are realized. This feature is critical for preventing the market from reversing and eroding profits that have already been made. Real-Time Monitoring: The EA continuously monitors profit in real-time, ensuring that the trader doesn’t need to manually watch the screen, thus saving time and effort.

It calculates and updates the total profit dynamically as price movements affect open positions.

Advantages for Traders:

Automation of Profit Locking: The EA removes the manual effort of closing trades, ensuring that traders don’t miss out on taking profits at their desired levels.

Minimized Risk of Reversals: By automatically closing trades when a profit target is reached, the EA protects against market reversals that could wipe out gains.

Focus on Strategy: Traders can focus on market analysis and decision-making without worrying about the mechanics of trade closure once the profit threshold is met.

How to Use:

Attach the EA to the Symbol: Apply the EA to the chart of the symbol you are trading. Set Your Desired Profit Target: Define your profit target in the input settings. Let the EA Do the Rest: The EA will monitor and close all positions on the current symbol once the target is reached, allowing you to focus on other opportunities or simply relax knowing your trades are managed.

Conclusion:

This Expert Advisor is ideal for traders who want a simple yet effective way to manage their trades by automatically closing positions when a profit target is hit. Whether you’re looking to secure small wins or larger profits, this EA provides the precision and automation you need to enhance your trading strategy and achieve consistent results.



