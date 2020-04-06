BtcFiboTrendPullback

Purpose / Strategy

This Expert Advisor implements a rule-based Fibonacci pullback logic designed for ‘second trade’ windows: After a defined swing move, the EA waits for a pullback towards the 0.618 retracement (with configurable tolerance) and only trades in the direction of the EMA trend (optional).



Signal logic (simplified)



Swing detection via lookback bars (high/low)



Trend filter via EMA bias (close vs. EMA)



Entry when price touches the 0.618 range (tolerance points)



SL = ATR × multiplier



TP = Fibo extension (0.50 / 0.559 / 0.618 / 0.667 selectable)



Risk management / execution



Volume: either fixed lot or risk-based (% of equity), plus MaxLotCap as a hard upper limit



Broker compatibility: Filling mode is automatically selected from the symbol specifications; stop level and volume step are taken into account



Optional margin fit (validator/micro accounts): Volume can be automatically reduced if otherwise ‘not enough money’ would occur



Time control / monitoring



Session times and optional pause window (server time)



Signals are only checked when a new candle appears



Optional portfolio/risk protection via global variables (e.g. MASTER_RISK_STATUS)



Note

The EA is completely rule-based and does not promise any profits. Backtesting and a demo test are recommended before live use.