BtcFiboTrendPullback

Purpose / Strategy
This Expert Advisor implements a rule-based Fibonacci pullback logic designed for ‘second trade’ windows: After a defined swing move, the EA waits for a pullback towards the 0.618 retracement (with configurable tolerance) and only trades in the direction of the EMA trend (optional).

Signal logic (simplified)

Swing detection via lookback bars (high/low)

Trend filter via EMA bias (close vs. EMA)

Entry when price touches the 0.618 range (tolerance points)

SL = ATR × multiplier

TP = Fibo extension (0.50 / 0.559 / 0.618 / 0.667 selectable)

Risk management / execution

Volume: either fixed lot or risk-based (% of equity), plus MaxLotCap as a hard upper limit

Broker compatibility: Filling mode is automatically selected from the symbol specifications; stop level and volume step are taken into account

Optional margin fit (validator/micro accounts): Volume can be automatically reduced if otherwise ‘not enough money’ would occur

Time control / monitoring

Session times and optional pause window (server time)

Signals are only checked when a new candle appears

Optional portfolio/risk protection via global variables (e.g. MASTER_RISK_STATUS)

Note
The EA is completely rule-based and does not promise any profits. Backtesting and a demo test are recommended before live use.
Recommended products
Gold Crowd Density Flip
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Experts
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
BandPulse
Lee Han Su
4 (2)
Experts
BandPulse is a powerful trading expert that combines Martingale, Hedging, and Scalping strategies, simplifying the management of trading complexities. This EA uses advanced algorithms to maximize the strengths of each strategy while meticulously managing risks. The balance-based risk management feature provides users with safety, and when used in conjunction with IAMFX-Agent , it can achieve both risk management and profit maximization. This combination is designed to offer users the best pos
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
BB RSI Mean Reversion EA Optimized for EURUSD
Deventh Derry Pratama
Experts
BB-RSI Mean Reversion Expert Advisor Smart Mean-Reversion Entries | EURUSD H1 Specialist Version : 1.00 Platform : MetaTrader 5 Timeframe : H1 Recommended Pair : EURUSD (Primary) Secondary Pairs (Less Preferable) : USDCAD, GBPUSD Strategy : Mean Reversion (Pullback Trading) Overview of the Strategy BB-RSI Mean Reversion EA trades cleverly on pullbacks by detecting short-term market fatigue using a combination of: Bollinger Bands (BB) to identify statistical price extremes RSI Oscillator to con
The art of Forex MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.6 (5)
Experts
The art of Forex is a new complex  Expert Advisor  that continuously trades in both directions. A series of orders will be opened to get the best average price until the take profit is hit. It is optimal for  making profits  in an unpredictable market.   A  loss coverage system  is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price.  The best results are on EUR/USD H1 but you can use it on any forex pair and timeframe . Live results : https://myx.gg/mql5 Share
FREE
MAM White
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
4 (1)
Experts
Overview MAM White MT5 is an Expert Advisor for major indices (e.g., US500, NAS100, GER40). It combines trend-confirmed entries (EMA alignment) with volatility filters and an adaptive trailing module. No martingale and no uncontrolled averaging. What it does Enables trading only when fast/slow EMA alignment and volatility conditions agree One-sided, disciplined positioning; ATR-aware trailing and optional partial exits Broker safety checks (stop/freeze levels, margin, volume) before order acti
FREE
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.32 (47)
Experts
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA Step into the fast lane of forex trading with Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA , a powerhouse expert advisor crafted for MetaTrader 5 that turns market volatility into your playground. This isn’t your average EA—it’s a precision scalping machine driven by a dynamic grid trading strategy, blending razor-sharp Moving Average (MA) crossover signals with a robust set of customizable features. Whether you’re a scalper hunting quick pips or a strategist riding market waves, this EA deli
FREE
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
MultiPair Reversion EA
Hassan Sarfraz
Experts
The MultiPair Reversion EA is built on a well-known mean reversion strategy . It identifies extreme market conditions using Bollinger Bands and opens trades when price touches the highest band. The EA then trails the Take Profit using a lower Bollinger band to capture returns as the market reverts to the mean. If you want to expand or customize the strategy further, you may request the source code via DM, provided you have purchased any of our paid products. Check out our other products Trading
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Fire Venom
Natoya N Barnes
Experts
Fire Venom – The Ultimate Spike-Catching Weapon for Boom & Crash Traders   Fire Venom is a next-generation automated trading system engineered specifically for the Deriv Boom & Crash Indices, where precision, speed, and timing determine profit. This expert advisor is built to detect the exact micro-conditions that form before a spike, entering the market with split-second accuracy—no hesitation, no missed opportunities. Whether you trade a small account or a funded account, Fire Venom is opt
Quad Rotation Stochastic Bitcoin EA
Csaba Horvath
Experts
QuadRotation Stochastic BTC/ETH Expert Advisor Overview: QuadRotation Stochastic is a highly specialized trading bot designed for precision trading in the BTC and ETH markets. Using advanced Stochastic oscillator logic across multiple configurations, this EA dynamically identifies optimal trading opportunities, leveraging overbought/oversold conditions to maximize returns. It operates on a timeframe of M15 for refined analysis and incorporates safety mechanisms like trade delay and proportio
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
CryptoSlayer
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Crypto Slayer EA v2.3 - Multi-Strategy Crypto Trading System Crypto Slayer EA v2.3 is a comprehensive trading system designed for cryptocurrency markets, featuring multiple integrated strategies and advanced risk management. Trading Strategies The system includes 25 trading strategies organized into three categories: Technical Analysis Strategies: MA Crossover RSI Momentum MACD Signal Bollinger Bands Market Structure Multi-timeframe Analysis Breakout Trading ATR Position Sizing Support/Resista
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Experts
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA   is a multifunctional robot for active trading on the most in-demand financial instruments, including popular currency pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), gold (XAU/USD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, and others). The core of the algorithm is a modernized version of the Hull Moving Average (HMA), which provides clearer signals compared to classic Moving Averages. The advisor reacts flexibly to short-term price fluctuations, using a gr
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
GbpUsd Range Break Breakout EA
Ray Pracious Chidhungwana
Experts
Master the London Breakout: Automate Your Edge with GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA is a robust, precision-engineered Expert Advisor tailored for traders seeking to exploit early London session breakouts. It harnesses a sophisticated blend of range-based logic, advanced order block detection, and price action confirmations to deliver high-probability trade entries. This EA is meticulously optimized for the GBPUSD pair on the M1 timeframe , automatically pinpoin
Astra MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Astra MT5 — Automated Trading System Based on Market Patterns Astra MT5 is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages key market patterns, including price retracements after sharp movements. The system is fully automated and requires no constant monitoring from the trader. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Key Features of Astra MT5 Analysis Algorithms: works with price patterns and market structures. Adaptability: adjusts to different market c
KingKong MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 The "KingKong" Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed for the Forex market, leveraging a breakout strategy that activates during periods of increased market liquidity. This EA is crafted to capitalize on significant price movements that occur when trading volume spikes, ensuring that trades are executed at optimal moments of market activity. Key Fea
News Advisor MT5 Pro
Zakaria Rachid
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for news trading. This version is the professional version for MT5. The price of this version is going to be 50 USD for a limited number of copies. The Final price is 99 USD. Please find below the MT4 version of the expert: News Advisor MT4 Pro. The main advantage of this expert is that it’s offering backtesting capabilities (something that is not found in most news expert advisors). This ability gives you the opportunity to optimize and test the efficacity, the s
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA is based on this article: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp TRADING CONDITIONS - Look for currency pair trading below the X-period EMA and MACD to be in negative territory. - Wait for price to cross above the X-period EMA, then make sure that MACD is either in the process of crossing from negative to positive or has crossed into positive territory within five bars. - Go long X pips above the X-period EMA. - Sell X of the position at en
Gold Quant Ai
Hizbullah Mangal
5 (4)
Experts
Gold Quant AI – Precision Gold Trading with Disciplined AI Confirmation Important Broker Note All development, signals, and backtests for Gold Quant AI are conducted on IC Markets . If you use a different broker, results may vary due to differences in spreads, execution speed, slippage, and liquidity conditions. Launch Pricing Roadmap Launch Offer: Only $99 This is a limited launch offer available to early buyers only. First 10 buyers: $99 After the first 10 sales: price increases to $200 Then
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Experts
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
GOLD M1 Nonnoi for MT5
Phichak Anuma
Experts
Note: minimum investment 1000 usd or (100 usd is Account Cent (10000 Cent)) Run At 0.01 lot start.  Trading with an Expert Advisor (EA) on the M1 timeframe (1-minute chart) can be quite challenging due to the rapid price movements and increased noise in such short timeframes. However, it's not impossible, and some traders do use EAs on the M1 chart for specific strategies. Here are some considerations for trading with an EA on the M1 timeframe: 1. Strategy Selection:   Choose a trading strategy
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
More from author
NasdaqRsiPullbackWithSp500
Claus Nordhausen
Experts
Purpose / Strategy This Expert Advisor implements an RSI pullback approach for the Nasdaq (USTEC) and uses the correlation to the S&P 500 (US500) as a market filter. The aim is to trade pullbacks in existing trends and avoid sideways phases or adverse market conditions. Signal logic (simplified) Trend bias (USTEC): Determination of the trend direction (e.g. via EMA or price structure) RSI pullback: Entry after overextension (RSI returns from overbought/oversold) Correlation filter: Trade on
FREE
TtpPortfolioRiskMaster
Claus Nordhausen
Experts
TtpPortfolioRiskMaster is a higher-level portfolio risk controller for MetaTrader 5. The EA monitors open positions and daily performance and sets trading limits via global variables that can be queried by other EAs as ‘risk gates’. Functions: Limitation of the maximum open positions in the portfolio, cluster limits (e.g. crypto/index), and a daily lock as soon as a defined loss in R is reached or exceeded (lock until the end of the day, server time). The EA is designed to be validator-safe
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review