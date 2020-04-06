BtcFiboTrendPullback
- Experts
- Claus Nordhausen
- Version: 1.5
Purpose / Strategy
This Expert Advisor implements a rule-based Fibonacci pullback logic designed for ‘second trade’ windows: After a defined swing move, the EA waits for a pullback towards the 0.618 retracement (with configurable tolerance) and only trades in the direction of the EMA trend (optional).
Signal logic (simplified)
Swing detection via lookback bars (high/low)
Trend filter via EMA bias (close vs. EMA)
Entry when price touches the 0.618 range (tolerance points)
SL = ATR × multiplier
TP = Fibo extension (0.50 / 0.559 / 0.618 / 0.667 selectable)
Risk management / execution
Volume: either fixed lot or risk-based (% of equity), plus MaxLotCap as a hard upper limit
Broker compatibility: Filling mode is automatically selected from the symbol specifications; stop level and volume step are taken into account
Optional margin fit (validator/micro accounts): Volume can be automatically reduced if otherwise ‘not enough money’ would occur
Time control / monitoring
Session times and optional pause window (server time)
Signals are only checked when a new candle appears
Optional portfolio/risk protection via global variables (e.g. MASTER_RISK_STATUS)
Note
The EA is completely rule-based and does not promise any profits. Backtesting and a demo test are recommended before live use.
