Niubility Moving Average

Niubility Moving Average 
Niubility Moving Average. Alternative usual Moving Average. Draws exponential Moving average with the specified period marking various colors movement upwards and downwards.This is a small tool to help visualize the difference between long and short period averages. I hope you enjoy!

Parameters
TimeFrame1: Show the first timeframes.
TimeFrame2: Show the second timeframes.
TimeFrame3: Show the third timeframes.
TimeFrame4: Show the fourth timeframes.
period: Averaging period for calculation.
method: Moving Average method.
price: Applied price.
ShowAlert: Show buy or sell alert.
ShowPanel: Show panel.
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