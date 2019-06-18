Niubility Moving Average
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 18 June 2019
- Activations: 5
Niubility Moving Average
Niubility Moving Average. Alternative usual Moving Average. Draws exponential Moving average with the specified period marking various colors movement upwards and downwards.This is a small tool to help visualize the difference between long and short period averages. I hope you enjoy!
Parameters
TimeFrame1: Show the first timeframes.
TimeFrame2: Show the second timeframes.
TimeFrame3: Show the third timeframes.
TimeFrame4: Show the fourth timeframes.
period: Averaging period for calculation.
method: Moving Average method.
price: Applied price.
ShowAlert: Show buy or sell alert.
ShowPanel: Show panel.