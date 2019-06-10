Niubility RSI Fibo For MT5

Niubility RSI and Fibo 
The RSI will send an alert when the RSI value of the price gets to the level specified in the settings.

The input of the indicator can allow for change of RSI period, overbought and oversold.

The RSI will work for multi timeframe.

The RSI will scan different pairs. 

This Fibo is designed to draw a Fibonacci retracement, using as a basis the ZigZag indicator.



Description:

'up' word means up trend.

'down' word means down trend.

'  --  ' word means no trend.

'red breakout' words means breakout LevelDown.

'blue breakout' words means breakout LevelUp.



Parameter:

TimeFrame1: first timeframe, default value is D1.

TimeFrame2: second timeframe, default value is H4.

TimeFrame3: third timeframe, default value is H1.

TimeFrame4: fourth timeframe, default value is M15.

TimeFrame5: fifth timeframe, default value is M5.

RSI_Period: RSI period.

RSI_LevelUp: RSI value overbought.

RSI_LevelDown:RSI value oversold.

ShowFibo: show or not show Fibo.

FiboSearchBars: fibo search bars, default value is 24.

LelelColor: fibo level line color.
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
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