Niubility Panel

MG Panel

The smart trader panel is very convenient to help users trading，it has a lot of features。





Introduction





The smart trader panel allow user to select difference symbol.

The smart trader panel has Buy button and Sell button.

The smart trader panel has Stoploss button and Takeprofit button.

The smart trader panel has Close Orders buttons, Close Current button can close current symbol order, Close All button will close all orders.

The smart trader panel can send BuyStop order and BuyLimit order and SellStop order and Sell Limit order.

it can set takeprofit money, if account profit more than takeprofit money, it will close all orders. it can also set stoploss money, if account loss more than stoploss money, it will close all orders.

it has tracking stop feature.

it can draw vertical line.

it can draw trade time zone, Asia time zone, Europe time zone, America time zone.

it can draw support line and resistance line.

Parameter





AsiaStartTime: Asia time zone start hour.

AsiaEndTime: Asia time zone end hour.

AsiaColor: Asia time zone color.

AsiaShow: Asia time zone switch.

EuropeStartTime: Europe time zone start hour.

EuropeEndTime: Europe time zone end hour.

EuropeColor: Europe time zone color.

EuropeShow: Europe time zone switch.

AmericaStartTime: America time zone start hour.

AmericaEndTime: Asia time zone end hour.

AmericaColor: America time zone color.

AmericaShow: America time zone switch.

TimeZoneTextColor: Time zone text color.