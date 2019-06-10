Niubility Panel

MG Panel 
The smart trader panel is very convenient to help users  trading，it has a lot of features。

Introduction

The smart trader panel allow user to select difference symbol.
The smart trader panel has Buy button and Sell button. 
The smart trader panel has Stoploss button and Takeprofit button.
The smart trader panel has Close Orders buttons, Close Current button can close current symbol order, Close All button will close all orders.
The smart trader panel can send BuyStop order and BuyLimit order and SellStop order and Sell Limit order.
it can set takeprofit money, if account profit more than takeprofit money, it will close all orders. it can also set stoploss money, if account loss more than stoploss money, it will close all orders.
it has tracking stop feature.
it can draw vertical line.
it can draw trade time zone, Asia time zone, Europe time zone, America time zone.
 it can draw support line and resistance line.
Parameter

AsiaStartTime:  Asia time zone start hour.
AsiaEndTime: Asia time zone end hour.
AsiaColor: Asia time zone color.
AsiaShow: Asia time zone switch.
EuropeStartTime:  Europe time zone start hour.
EuropeEndTime: Europe time zone end hour.
EuropeColor: Europe time zone color.
EuropeShow: Europe time zone switch.
AmericaStartTime:  America time zone start hour.
AmericaEndTime: Asia time zone end hour.
AmericaColor: America time zone color.
AmericaShow: America time zone switch.
TimeZoneTextColor: Time zone text color.
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Niubility RSI Fibo
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Niubility RSI and Fibo  The RSI will send an alert when the RSI value of the price gets to the level specified in the settings. The input of the indicator can allow for change of RSI period, overbought and oversold. The RSI will work for multi timeframe. The RSI will scan different pairs.  This Fibo is designed to draw a Fibonacci retracement, using as a basis the ZigZag indicator. Description: 'up' word means up trend. 'down' word means down trend. ' -- ' word means no trend. 'red br
Niubility Trend For MT5
Qizhen Ma
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Niubility Trend  Niubility Trend  displays the trend direction for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a glance at which direction the trends are running, how long they last and how powerful they are. All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders. Features Easy to trade Customizable colors and sizes It is non-repainting and non-backpainting It is fantastic as a trailing stop method It implements alerts of all kinds
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Niubility Scalping  The Niubility Scalping indicator detects trend, give sell point and buy point. this indicator can use for  scalping technique, and also use for trend technique. Attention Chart statistics will help you to optimize your trading, statistical accuracy to the hour. It can works on every timeframe. The indicator analyzes its own quality and performance. Losing signals are highlighted and accounted. The indicator is non-repainting. It implements sound alerts. Parameters Pr
Niubility RSI Fibo For MT5
Qizhen Ma
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Niubility RSI and Fibo  The RSI will send an alert when the RSI value of the price gets to the level specified in the settings. The input of the indicator can allow for change of RSI period, overbought and oversold. The RSI will work for multi timeframe. The RSI will scan different pairs.  This Fibo is designed to draw a Fibonacci retracement, using as a basis the ZigZag indicator. Description: 'up' word means up trend. 'down' word means down trend. '  --  ' word means no trend. 'red
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