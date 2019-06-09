Niubility Scalping For MT5

Niubility Scalping 
The Niubility Scalping indicator detects trend, give sell point and buy point. this indicator can use for  scalping technique, and also use for trend technique.

Attention

Chart statistics will help you to optimize your trading, statistical accuracy to the hour.

It can works on every timeframe.

The indicator analyzes its own quality and performance.

Losing signals are highlighted and accounted.

The indicator is non-repainting.

It implements sound alerts.

Parameters

ProfitThreshold: profit threshold, use to statisitc wins rate.
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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