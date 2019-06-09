Niubility Scalping

Niubility Scalping 
The Niubility Scalping indicator detects trend, give sell point and buy point. this indicator can use for  scalping technique, and also use for trend technique.

Attention

Chart statistics will help you to optimize your trading, statistical accuracy to the hour.

It can works on every timeframe.

The indicator analyzes its own quality and performance.

Losing signals are highlighted and accounted.

The indicator is non-repainting.

It implements sound alerts.

Parameters

ProfitThreshold: profit threshold, use to statisitc wins rate.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
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Indicators
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