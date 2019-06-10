Niubility RSI Fibo

Niubility RSI and Fibo 
The RSI will send an alert when the RSI value of the price gets to the level specified in the settings.

The input of the indicator can allow for change of RSI period, overbought and oversold.

The RSI will work for multi timeframe.

The RSI will scan different pairs. 

This Fibo is designed to draw a Fibonacci retracement, using as a basis the ZigZag indicator.



Description:

'up' word means up trend.

'down' word means down trend.

' -- ' word means no trend.

'red breakout' words means breakout LevelDown.

'blue breakout' words means breakout LevelUp.



Parameter:

TimeFrame1: first timeframe, default value is D1.

TimeFrame2: second timeframe, default value is H4.

TimeFrame3: third timeframe, default value is H1.

TimeFrame4: fourth timeframe, default value is M15.

TimeFrame5: fifth timeframe, default value is M5.

RSI_Period: RSI period.

RSI_LevelUp: RSI value overbought.

RSI_LevelDown:RSI value oversold.

ShowFibo: show or not show Fibo.

FiboSearchBars: fibo search bars, default value is 24.

LelelColor: fibo level line color.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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