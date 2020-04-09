Symbol Decripter
- Utilities
- Sergey Chepurnykh
- Version: 1.0
Shows the full name of the symbol on the chart.
Especially relevant for Stocks, CFDs, Indices and Futures.
Also, when you press "right"(cifre 6) on the NumPad, an "Alert" is issued, from which you can copy the name in the "Experts" column
and use, for example, to search for additional information about the company.
In the settings you can select the color, placement and font size.
